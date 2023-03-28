Prince Harry and Elton John Appear at High Court for Associated Newspapers Hearing

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom for High Court fight against Associated Newspapers. On Monday, March 27, the Duke of Sussex appeared at London's High Court alongside Elton John to attend a hearing in his claim against the publisher.

The day marked the start of the four-day preliminary hearing in London is considering legal arguments as a judge will decide whether the case will go any further. Meanwhile, Associated Newspapers (ANL) wants the judge to dismiss the case.

During the hearing, PA reported that Prince Harry was seen sitting towards the back of the courtroom and occasionally taking notes in a small black notebook." Elton, meanwhile, was said to join the court during lunchtime.

Alongside Elton and high-profile figures, Harry claimed the publisher of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online engaged in various means of criminal activity to obtain information on high-profile figures over the years. Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, David Furnish and Doreen Lawrence.

They claim they were "victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy," according to a statement from their representatives at the time. Additionally, the group accused Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of hiring private investigators to carry out unlawful acts such as planting listening devices in homes and cars and recording private calls.

The suit, which was brought in October 2022, also claimed that ANL would pay corrupt police officials to obtain inside information, engaged in impersonation and deception to obtain medical records. The publisher was accused of hacking into bank accounts and financial transactions by "illicit means and manipulation."

In his court documents, Harry stated that he was "troubled that, through Associated's unlawful acts, he was largely deprived of important aspects of his teenage years." The Duke also said that had "suspicion and paranoia" caused by the publication of articles by ANL using unlawfully gathered information.

Meanwhile, one of ANL's barristers, Adrian Beltrami, said in the submissions that each claimant needs to demonstrate that they did not know, or could not have discovered earlier, that they might have been able to bring a claim against ANL for alleged misuse of their private information. "The claimants have failed to show that they have a real prospect of discharging their burden at trial and the court should not hesitate to dismiss these stale claims at an early stage, thereby avoiding what would otherwise be a considerable waste of time, costs and the court's resources," the barrister argued.

