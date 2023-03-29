Becky G Goes Ringless at iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'MAMIII' songstress appears to take off her multi-carat sparkler from her soccer star fiance when attending the ceremony hours after his lengthy apology note.

AceShowbiz - Becky G seemingly made a subtle reference to the status of her relationship with Sebastian Lletget. The "MAMIII" hitmaker ditched her engagement ring when attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards amid rumors that her fiance's cheating on her.

On Monday night, March 27, the 26-year-old singer attended the award-giving event in a stunning black Julien Macdonald gown. While walking on the red carpet and posing for photos solo, her diamond sparkler from Sebastian was noticeably absent.

Becky accepted the award for Best Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year for her track with Karol G, "MAMIII", during the ceremony. She posted about the big night on social media, sharing some highlights from the show, writing, "no words but thank you [blue heart emoji]."

Becky's appearance on the red carpet arrives only a few hours after Sebastian released a lengthy statement in which he apologized to his fiancee for what he called a "lapse in judgment," pushing boundaries of lines that "should never be crossed."

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," the statement shared to his Instagram feed read, in part. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

The soccer star continued, "While this anonymous internet stalker -- who I never met, unlike they claimed -- had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life."

In an effort to "stop running from his demons," Sebastian informed fans that he plans to check himself into a mental wellness program to work on the parts of him that "deeply need healing."

Sebastian then directed his apology to Becky and promised to do "whatever it takes" to earn back her trust and love. "To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," so the FC Dallas midfielder said. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Sebastian's apology note came one week after he was accused of cheating by the Instagram account @ja29poo. The person behind the account claimed they had hooked up with him in February.

Becky and Sebastian began dating back in 2016. In December last year, they announced their engagement. "Our spot forever. [white heart emoji]," the "Shower" songstress wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Sebastian getting down on one knee at the edge of the Manhattan Beach pier.

