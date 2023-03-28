Sebastian Lletget Issues Apology to Becky G After Cheating on Her

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Sebastian Lletget has apologized to Becky G for "disrespecting" her. Making use of his social media account, the 30-year-old soccer star issues an apology to Becky amid recent rumors that he'd cheated on the 26-year-old singer.

Sebastian, who started dating Becky in 2016 and got engaged to the music star in 2022, wrote on Instagram, "Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk. (sic)"

Sebastian explained that he's now determined to commit himself to a mental wellness programme "to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing". The soccer star also issued an apology to Becky.

Sebastian, who plays for FC Dallas in the MLS, wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

"To my FC Dallas family, my fans, friends and family Thank you for your love and support. I will do my best to be my best," he added. Becky is yet to comment on her fiance's post.

