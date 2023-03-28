 

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Zelie Timothy dishes on her relationship with the 'Fast and Furious' actor, claiming she was 'more interested' in his late pal Paul Walker when they first met.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson's girlfriend saw him as a "kinda old" man with an "OK" personality when they first met and was "more interested" in his late friend Paul Walker. The 44-year-old actor has been in a relationship with Zelie Timothy for more than two years but the Instagram model admitted it wasn't an instant attraction for her because the "Fast and the Furious" star wasn't her usual "type."

"He wasn't my type at all. My type is actually Paul Walker, rest in peace. He wasn't my type at all. And my type is not white. I was just more interested in Paul. Even when I met him, I was like, 'Eh, he's kinda old.' I just like his smile. His personality was OK, but he didn't understand the Instagram model thing. He would always talk down on Instagram models," Zelie, 27, admitted during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

Tyrese looked upset as he jokingly pushed Zelie away when she put her hand on his shoulder. He said, "Don't touch me."

He later said of her attraction to Paul, who died in a car accident in 2013, "This just went really bad really fast. So you wanted the homie? You didn't want me." Zelie replied, "I never said I wanted the homie. I just said he was cute. You know all this. I wasn't your type either, so relax."

The model then tried to talk about her "crazy" love story with the actor - who was previously married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009 and Samantha Lee from 2017 to 2020 - but he cut her short. She said, "So now we're here. It's an actual somewhat of a love story, which is crazy because I didn't know that I..." Tyrese quipped, "No, I'm done. No, don't touch me."

