 

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

The 'Queen and Slim' actress admits to having 'a lot of resistance' to becoming a mother but finally feels like 'the universe teaching [her] lessons' when she has a 'light-skinned' baby.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jodie Turner-Smith struggled with "a lot of resistance" to becoming a parent. The "Murder Mystery 2" actress shares two-year-old daughter Janie with husband Joshua Jackson but she admitted she had a "mini pause" when they discussed starting a family because she was concerned about raising a mixed race child who'd have different "experiences" that she had had.

"It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world," she told the new issue of ELLE UK magazine.

"Then I fell in love with my husband and we talked about having kids. I did have this mini pause, where I was like, 'She's going to be walking through the world not only having an experience that I did not have, but looking like people that, in a way, I'd always felt a little bit tormented by.' "

  Editors' Pick

But Jodie thinks having her daughter has helped to teach her more about colourism. She added, "Now that I've got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it's the universe teaching me lessons. I've been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colourism."

The 36-year-old actress thinks raising children is a "big job" and she's determined for her daughter to be as "real" as possible. She said, "I love this little girl so much. She's so funny. It's a big job to prepare children for the world."

"The best thing that we can do is let them touch the earth and be grounded and real - as real as one can be when you have the level of privilege that obviously my child has. I'm not acting like she's not a nepo baby. But I worked damn hard to have a nepo baby!"

