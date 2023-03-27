 

Kelly Clarkson Describes Post-Divorce Album 'Chemistry' as 'the Arc of an Entire Relationship'

Revealing details about her upcoming record, the 'Breakaway' hitmaker explains why she believes the word chemistry is 'the perfect title to describe the entire album.'

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has described her post-divorce album as "the arc of an entire relationship." Making use of social media, the "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" hitmaker gave an update on her upcoming music project "Chemistry" and revealed more details related to it.

"I've been working on this project for close to three years now," the first winner of "American Idol" kicked off the announcement she made on an Instagram video she posted on Sunday, March 26. "I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called 'Chemistry'."

The host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" then explained the process on how she came up with the title. "I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing," she spilled. "I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I'm angry,' 'I'm sad' - just one or two emotions."

Further stating that her album is "definitely the arc of an entire relationship," Kelly elaborated, "That whole relationship shouldn't be brought down to one thing." She went on to point out that "there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on."

The 40-year-old singer additionally shared the reasons why she chose "chemistry" as the title. "Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing," she said before adding, "but it can also be very bad for you. So that's why I named it 'Chemistry', I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."

Kelly announced her plan to release new music back in September 2022. In an interview with Variety, she spilled, "It's coming out next year. And this is an important album. I'm working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I'm feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It's just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago."

Relationship wise, Kelly called it quits with her husband of seven years, Brendan Blackstock, in 2020. She shared 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington with him. Before deciding to go separate ways, she admitted to having fought for years to make their relationship "everything it possibly could be."

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make - not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work.' I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome," she explained. "I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."

