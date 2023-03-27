Ariana Madix Blasts Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss After 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Cover Images/FAYES VISION TV

In an interview, the 37-year-old Bravo personality claims that she's not interested in keeping up with her cheating ex-boyfriend and her co-star's life following their affair.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix stays unfazed. The "Vanderpump Rules" star shaded her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss after the two were spotted having a dinner date after their months-long affair was exposed.

In an interview with Page Six, Ariana shared that she's not interested in keeping up with their life following their affair. "I don't know what they do," the 37-year-old reality TV star said on Saturday, March 25 when asked about the date. "At this point, I don't care about anything that either of them does," she stressed.

The Bravo personality was also asked about how the explosive taping addressing all things "Scandoval" went. Playing coy, Ariana responded, "You'll have to wait and see on that."

Meanwhile, Tom and Raquel seemingly decided to stop hiding their relationship. On Thursday, the disgraced co-stars were snapped going on a public dinner date after the reunion taping. The pair sat next to each other in a large booth at The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood, TMZ reported on Saturday.

The two reportedly ordered a bottle of red wine and oysters, which are aphrodisiacs. An eyewitness spilled to the news outlet that Raquel was heard saying, "I can't believe she said that." However, it's unknown who she was talking about.

The source further noted that Tom and Raquel, who allegedly still want to "be together" despite the drama caused by their affair, did not show any PDA though they sat closely to each other and very much looked like a couple.

Prior to this, it was said that the rest of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast criticized them for hours during the season 10 reunion filming. "The anger towards them is to be expected," an insider previously claimed, adding that none of the cast members, including Lisa Vanderpump, took their side.

During the filming, Raquel and Tom were seen together for the first time after the news of their affair hit the web. The two were pictured having a heart-to-heart talk near a wardrobe and makeup trailer that was parked in the studio parking lot where the cast were filming the reunion. They were twinning in all-black outfits for the occasion.

At one point, Bravo cameras tried to film their interaction, but Tom appeared to berate the producers. The two eventually were given their own space to talk as they even took a seat on the pavement. Tom was even seen walking away from the former beauty queen with her standing behind him with proud smile.

