Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Since joining the adult-only platform in January, the Australian raptress, who was previously criticized for 'disappointing' content, has been regularly posting sexy photos on Instagram.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is treating her fans to a new jaw-dropping thirst trap. The Australian hip-hop artist sends temperatures soaring after she posted a photo of her showing off her enviable figure.

On Sunday, March 26, the "Black Widow" raptress made use of her Instagram account to share a sexy image of her striking a fierce pose on her bed. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a pink crop top that exposed her tattoos and a pink g-string bikini bottom.

Iggy simply captioned the post with a pink flower emoji. Not stopping there, the "Fancy" hitmaker also shared a close-up look via her Instagram Story, with a "Let's Chat" link that redirects fans to her OnlyFans page.

Since joining the adult-only platform in January, Iggy, who was previously criticized for "disappointing" content, has been regularly posting sexy photos on Instagram. Last week, she turned up the heat when she greeted her online fans with a series of sexy and cheeky pictures.

At the time, shared some snapshots that showcased her curves in a bathroom. In the photos, she could be seen wearing a multi-color thermal-esque long-sleeve top and a bright blue lingerie bottom. "Hi," she simply captioned the thirst traps.

Prior to that, Iggy also turned into a sexy skater girl to promote her page. In the raunchy snapshot, Iggy, clad in leathery black lingerie, could be seen crouching with a skateboard, which has a red-tinted picture of her on the back, next to her. "Hotter than hell skate deck & display case competition just went live on my OF," she captioned the post, "This deck is 1/1 [fire emoji]. Winner in 48hrs!"

Her Instagram promotional appeared to attract more people as Iggy recently detailed the success of her adult platform as well as the weird requests she's gotten along the way. "They'll send me like six hundred dollars just to send a voice note," she told Andy Cohen earlier this month.

Previously, Iggy revealed that she spent her OnlyFans earnings on "cars, boats and diamonds" after an Internet troll suggested she's on OnlyFans to raise money for a new album. Clapping back at the false claims, she tweeted, "Please stop making up things to appease others. I dislike that. Stop trying to justify what I do with my own body by making this about music. I'm spending the money on cars, and boats and diamonds. And I don't feel badly about it either."

