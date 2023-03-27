 

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance
Cover Images/Udo Salters/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' star shows support to the supermodel after the latter is caught on camera having a steamy makeout session with the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has nothing but love to Emily Ratajkowski. The "Uncut Gems" star showed support for the supermodel after the latter was caught on camera having a steamy makeout session with Harry Styles.

On Sunday, March 26, Julia was seen commenting on an Instagram post regarding the rumored new couple. "That's my girl!" the 33-year-old star wrote in the comments section, adding the heart eyes emoji.

Photo-INFO

Julia Fox showed support to Emily Ratajkowski amid Harry Styles romance rumors.

Harry and Emily sent fans into a frenzy after a video and pictures of them passionately kissing each other in Tokyo, Japan surfaced online on Saturday. In a series of photos and video footage obtained by MailOnline, the pair could be seen holding hands as they smooched against the side of a parked car. The "Gone Girl" actress even raised her free hand to caress the back of the "As It Was" hitmaker's head.

  Editors' Pick

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the 29-year-old pop star and the 31-year-old model have been "friendly for a while" before the headline-making makeout video. "Harry and Emily know each other," the source divulged, adding that the model is also "friendly" with the former One Direction member's ex, Olivia Wilde.

A spokesperson for Harry, who is currently performing in Japan as part of his ongoing "Love on Tour" concert series, had no comment about his relationship with Emily. Meanwhile, a representative for Emily did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the pictures.

Prior to sparking romance rumors with the model, Harry dated Olivia for about two years. The British musician, however, called it quits with the "Don't Worry Darling" director four months ago.

As for Emily, she was famously romantically linked with Pete Davidson, Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer and Eric Andre in the past few months. The "Blurred Lines" beauty becomes single after she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a son together, last September.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo
Related Posts
Julia Fox and Amber Rose Bonding Over Their Past Romance With Mutual Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox and Amber Rose Bonding Over Their Past Romance With Mutual Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox Defends Her New York Apartment Tour: 'Everybody Has Mice Here!'

Julia Fox Defends Her New York Apartment Tour: 'Everybody Has Mice Here!'

Julia Fox Been Trying to Make Her Brother 'Get Help' Before Arrest

Julia Fox Been Trying to Make Her Brother 'Get Help' Before Arrest

Julia Fox Helps Brother With $450K Bail Bond Following Gun Arrest

Julia Fox Helps Brother With $450K Bail Bond Following Gun Arrest

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Again for First Time After Snowplow Accident
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Again for First Time After Snowplow Accident

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is Preparing Skincare and Toy Brand in Her Name
  • Mar 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is Preparing Skincare and Toy Brand in Her Name

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery
  • Mar 27, 2023

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday
  • Mar 27, 2023

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance
  • Mar 27, 2023

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life