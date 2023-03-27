Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance

Cover Images/Udo Salters/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' star shows support to the supermodel after the latter is caught on camera having a steamy makeout session with the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has nothing but love to Emily Ratajkowski. The "Uncut Gems" star showed support for the supermodel after the latter was caught on camera having a steamy makeout session with Harry Styles.

On Sunday, March 26, Julia was seen commenting on an Instagram post regarding the rumored new couple. "That's my girl!" the 33-year-old star wrote in the comments section, adding the heart eyes emoji.

Harry and Emily sent fans into a frenzy after a video and pictures of them passionately kissing each other in Tokyo, Japan surfaced online on Saturday. In a series of photos and video footage obtained by MailOnline, the pair could be seen holding hands as they smooched against the side of a parked car. The "Gone Girl" actress even raised her free hand to caress the back of the "As It Was" hitmaker's head.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the 29-year-old pop star and the 31-year-old model have been "friendly for a while" before the headline-making makeout video. "Harry and Emily know each other," the source divulged, adding that the model is also "friendly" with the former One Direction member's ex, Olivia Wilde.

A spokesperson for Harry, who is currently performing in Japan as part of his ongoing "Love on Tour" concert series, had no comment about his relationship with Emily. Meanwhile, a representative for Emily did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the pictures.

Prior to sparking romance rumors with the model, Harry dated Olivia for about two years. The British musician, however, called it quits with the "Don't Worry Darling" director four months ago.

As for Emily, she was famously romantically linked with Pete Davidson, Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer and Eric Andre in the past few months. The "Blurred Lines" beauty becomes single after she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a son together, last September.

