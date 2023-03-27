'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

Cover Images/Roger Wong Movie

The 'A Star Is Born' actress is photographed wearing black eye makeup and a red blazer while walking into the court and flanked by police during the filming in Manhattan.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - First look at Lady GaGa as Harley Quinn has been unveiled. As filming on "Joker: Folie a Deux" is currently underway, new set photos have leaked online, giving a look at the two-time Golden Globe Award winner in costume and makeup as Batman's villain.

On Saturday, March 25, the singer/actress was photographed during the filming at the New York County Supreme Court in downtown Manhattan. Sporting black eye makeup, she also wore a bright red blazer with a top in the traditional Quinn black-and-white diamonds. She completed her look with a black leather skirt and black stockings with diamond shapes.

In the photos, GaGa was surrounded by police as she walked on the steps of the building. She was seen yelling with her fist raised in the air while extras dressed as protesters gathered around the star.

Lady GaGa was seen in Harley Quinn's costume for the first time on 'Joker: Folie a Deux' set.

They were holding signs with messages such as "Free Joker", "Justice 4 Joker", "Joker Marry Me" and "No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking". Some of them wore colorful wigs and clown masks.

Back in February, the first look at GaGa in character in the "Joker" sequel was officially unleashed. Making its way out via director Todd Phillips' Instagram page on Valentine's Day, it saw her getting close with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck a.k.a. Joker.

GaGa's character looked obsessed with Fleck as she put her hand on his face. Fleck's Joker makeup was faded, but some of it has clearly rubbed off on the face of GaGa's character.

While it has not been confirmed yet, GaGa is believed to play Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum who went by the name Dr. Harleen Quinzel after falling in love with Fleck. Margot Robbie, who has portrayed the character in "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" (2020) and "The Suicide Squad" (2020), has expressed her support for the Oscar-nominated actress to take on the role.

The Australian actress told MTV in October 2022, "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters who other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Zazie Beets will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in "Joker 2", while Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey have been cast in undisclosed roles. The film is slated to arrive in U.S. theaters on October 4, 2024.

