Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

The pop star/actress, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the movie musical, makes use of her social media platform to share sweet moments captured on the set of the film featuring her co-star, who takes on the role of Elphaba.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nothing stops Ariana Grande from giving fans an inside look behind-the-scenes while filming "Wicked" though much of the upcoming movie musical is being kept under wraps. The pop star made use of her social media account to share behind-the-scenes looks with co-star Cynthia Erivo from the movie set.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a collaborative post on Instagram on Sunday, March 26 with Cynthia, which featured sweet moments captured on set. In a note accompanying the post, she wrote, "up to (no) good," followed by bubbles and a broom emoji.

In the first black-and-white image, Ariana and Cynthia could be seen holding hands. The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker wore a polka-dot dress and Cynthia donned plaid. In another image, the duo was pictured talking in the back of a vehicle, as the singer fixed her glove with her signature ponytail on her head.

The last two images in the carousel showed 36-year-old Cynthia with her hands on Ariana's arm. Meanwhile, another picture saw the "Positions" hitmaker wearing an all-pink outfit, boots included. Pink is certainly the color of her character, Glinda the Good Witch.

In the film, Ariana will play Glinda while Cynthia takes on the role of Elphaba. Additional cast members include Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

As for "Wicked", the original musical debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

Back in April, Director Jon M. Chu announced that "Wicked" would be split into two separate movies. "Wicked: Part One" and "Wicked: Part Two" are scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

As Ariana preps her return to film, her last was 2021's "Don't Look Up", she also just came out of her musical hiatus to join a remix of The Weeknd's 2016 Starboy hit "Die for You", which has since gone No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their latest collaboration marked the fourth time that the musical pair have teamed up, following The Weeknd's verse on "Love Me Harder" from Ariana's 2014 sophomore LP, "My Everything" and "Off the Table" from her most recent album, 2020's "Positions". In 2021, The Weeknd also tapped the vocalist for a remix of his "After Hours" smash "Save Your Tears".

Ariana previously teased that she was working on the song in an Instagram post, noting that she was making an "exception" from her previously announced break from music to star as Glinda. "Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set," she captioned the post, "This certain exception had to be made…."

