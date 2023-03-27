 

Olivia Wilde Hangs Out With Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles' Fling With Emily Ratajkowsi

Celebrity

In photos surfacing online, the exes were seen engaging in conversation while watching the game, smiling and even sharing a hug before leaving separately.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Back on good terms? Olivia Wilde was spotted hanging out with Jason Sudeikis over the weekend as her latest ex, Harry Styles, was captured kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Japan.

The "Don't Worry Darling" director and her former fiance have been battling in court over custody of their two children. However, on Saturday, March 26, they attended their son Otis' soccer game together in Los Angeles.

In photos surfacing online, the exes were seen engaging in conversation while watching the game. They smiled and even shared a hug before leaving separately.

  Editors' Pick

The news arrived after MailOnline unleashed a video of Olivia's ex Harry locking lips with Emily in Tokyo. In the clip, the pair could be seen holding hands as they smooched against the side of a parked car with the model, who was wearing a red puffer jacket and long black skirt, raising her free hand to caress the back of the singer's head.

A spokesperson for the former One Direction star had no comment when asked by PEOPLE magazine. A representative for the "Gone Girl" actress also did not respond to a request when asked about the pictures.

Since spitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage, the 31-year-old beauty, who has two-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged spouse, has been romantically linked with the likes of "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and comedian Eric Andre.

