 

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
INSTAR IMAGES/Massimo Landucci
Celebrity

The actress and the billionaire, who is an advocate for environmentalism and has worked as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, are spotted chatting while leaving a Malibu restaurant together.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Angelina Jolie off the market? The "Eternals" actress was recently spotted enjoying a lunch date with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild in Malibu, California.

On Thursday, March 23, the 47-year-old was filmed exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu with David after spending three hours there. The pair walked side-by-side as they were engaged in some conversation. At some point, the "Maleficent" star was seen smiling all smiles.

Angelina adopted a chic look as she rocked a black dress with cutouts on her waist. She finished off her style with matching black heels and sunglasses. Her companion, who is an advocate for environmentalism and has worked as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, donned a gray shirt, navy blue slacks, jacket, black loafers and striped socks.

  Editors' Pick

It was unclear whether there was something romantic between Angelina and David. However, it looked like the two met to discuss work since they both have interests in activism.

The outing arrived months after Angelina was spotted enjoying a coffee date with Paul Mescal. The two grabbed coffee together in London as they were accompanied by her and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh.

In a photo taken by Paul's fan, the trio was seen enjoying a conversation together. According to the fan, Angelina and her daughter watched Paul perform "A Streetcar Named Desire" at the Almeida Theatre before they hung out together.

It remains unknown what the nature of Paul and Angelina's relationship was. However, they hung out amid rumors suggesting that the Irish native has split from his singer girlfriend, Phoebe Bridgers.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Related Posts
Angelina Jolie Gets Teary Eyes During Visit to Graves of ISIS Victims

Angelina Jolie Gets Teary Eyes During Visit to Graves of ISIS Victims

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie Quits United Nations

Angelina Jolie Quits United Nations

Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Lawsuit Against Her 'Frivolous' and 'Malicious'

Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Lawsuit Against Her 'Frivolous' and 'Malicious'

Latest News
Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital
  • Mar 26, 2023

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal
  • Mar 26, 2023

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan
  • Mar 26, 2023

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde
  • Mar 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time
  • Mar 26, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Most Read
Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'
Celebrity

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman