Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

INSTAR IMAGES/Massimo Landucci Celebrity

The actress and the billionaire, who is an advocate for environmentalism and has worked as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, are spotted chatting while leaving a Malibu restaurant together.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Angelina Jolie off the market? The "Eternals" actress was recently spotted enjoying a lunch date with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild in Malibu, California.

On Thursday, March 23, the 47-year-old was filmed exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu with David after spending three hours there. The pair walked side-by-side as they were engaged in some conversation. At some point, the "Maleficent" star was seen smiling all smiles.

Angelina adopted a chic look as she rocked a black dress with cutouts on her waist. She finished off her style with matching black heels and sunglasses. Her companion, who is an advocate for environmentalism and has worked as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, donned a gray shirt, navy blue slacks, jacket, black loafers and striped socks.

It was unclear whether there was something romantic between Angelina and David. However, it looked like the two met to discuss work since they both have interests in activism.

The outing arrived months after Angelina was spotted enjoying a coffee date with Paul Mescal. The two grabbed coffee together in London as they were accompanied by her and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh.

In a photo taken by Paul's fan, the trio was seen enjoying a conversation together. According to the fan, Angelina and her daughter watched Paul perform "A Streetcar Named Desire" at the Almeida Theatre before they hung out together.

It remains unknown what the nature of Paul and Angelina's relationship was. However, they hung out amid rumors suggesting that the Irish native has split from his singer girlfriend, Phoebe Bridgers.

You can share this post!