Paul Mescal Spotted on Coffee Date With Angelina Jolie Amid Phoebe Bridgers Breakup Rumors

Instagram/Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

When grabbing coffee together in London, the 'Normal People' actor and the 'Salt' actress are joined by her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie might be the next Hollywood couple. The "Normal People" actor and the "Eternals"star were spotted enjoying a coffee date, weeks after he was reported to have called it quits with Phoebe Bridgers.

The two stars grabbed coffee together in London. They were joined by the actress' 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In a photo taken by Paul's fan, the trio was seen enjoying a conversation together. According to the fan, Angelina and her daughter watched Paul perform "A Streetcar Named Desire" at the Almeida Theatre before they hung out together.

It was unclear what the nature of Paul and Angelina's relationship is. The outing, however, came amid rumors suggesting that the 26-year-old Irish native has split from his singer girlfriend.

Breakup speculations surrounding Paul and Phoebe emerged earlier in December 2022 after she was spotted with Bo Burnham on several occasions. Meanwhile, on December 12, Matt Healy shared a picture of him kissing the songstress while the comic stood behind them with eyes closed.

The "Scott Street" songstress fueled the split rumors after appearing on the "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series later that month, in which she shared tips on how to get through a heartbreak. "You just have to do it," she said of moving on from love in the episode. "And it's gonna end at some point but you can't make it end, that's my tip."

When asked what heartbreak has "taught" her, Phoebe replied, "I think if I had figured that out, I wouldn't be making music still."

Phoebe and Paul were first linked in 2020. The pair made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2021 and went Instagram official in the following month. They sparked speculation in May they were engaged, with reports saying Phoebe was making no secret of their plans to marry.

