 

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'
The WB
TV

The Buffy Summers depicter is proud of being part of one of the influential female-fronted shows as she reflects on the legacy of her classic series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sarah Michelle Gellar is glad over "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" legacy. The supernatural drama series - which aired from 1997 to 2003 and was based on Fran Rubel Kuzui's 1992 film of the same name - saw a resurgence in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Buffy Summers actor Sarah, 45, never gets bored of hearing people tell her how much the show means to them.

"As an actor, all you ever want to do is a show that affects people, that they love and holds up. That is your legacy. I am so proud of what we created. It's been a tumultuous couple of years, and understanding the show and its legacy, there is good and bad to all of it," she told SFX magazine.

  Editors' Pick

"I have gotten to a place now where we can really appreciate the show for what we created. I am so proud that during the pandemic, the show reached a whole new generation of people that still felt that it spoke to them, that it was still timely and it still meant something to them."

The "Wolf Pack" star also praised the horror genre for casting more women than most other genres. She told the publication, "Horror takes you to a totally different place. It's also about the roles for women. Traditionally, there were only a few genres where women really could lead."

"I remember when 'The Grudge' came out, and I am sure it's been surpassed, but at the time it was the second-highest, female [fronted] opening ever. I am sure it's still in the top 10 because they just don't make movies with women up front in the lead. Horror is one of the few genres where you get to do that. Having a character like Buffy, who is so three-dimensional and hits all those notes ... you don't just want to be the wife or the girlfriend."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
Related Posts
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Disappointment as Kid When Discovering Fake Food on McDonald's Ad

Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Disappointment as Kid When Discovering Fake Food on McDonald's Ad

Sarah Michelle Gellar Thought Her Career Was Over After Hiatus Following Robin Williams' Suicide

Sarah Michelle Gellar Thought Her Career Was Over After Hiatus Following Robin Williams' Suicide

Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Let Her Kids Appear on TV Before 18

Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Let Her Kids Appear on TV Before 18

Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Buffy' Experience Made Her Think All Movie Sets Were 'Toxic Male' Workplace

Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Buffy' Experience Made Her Think All Movie Sets Were 'Toxic Male' Workplace

Latest News
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'

Katy Perry Digitally Doctored in 'California Gurls' Music Video Due to Spray Tan Gone Wrong
  • Mar 27, 2023

Katy Perry Digitally Doctored in 'California Gurls' Music Video Due to Spray Tan Gone Wrong

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release
  • Mar 26, 2023

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman
  • Mar 26, 2023

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Most Read
Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser
TV

Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser

'Harry and Meghan' Director Doesn't Have Any Regret Over Making the Controversial Docu-Series

'Harry and Meghan' Director Doesn't Have Any Regret Over Making the Controversial Docu-Series

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Rumors About Millie Bobby Brown Turning Down $12M Offer for Spin-Off

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Rumors About Millie Bobby Brown Turning Down $12M Offer for Spin-Off

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead

Quinta Brunson Praises UK Shows for Calling It Quits While They're Ahead

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating