Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Instagram Celebrity

The 'fancy' hitmaker is content with her life and career despite numerous criticisms aimed at her as the mother-of-one joins adult subscription platform OnlyFans.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is "really excited" about where she's at in her career. The 32-year-old rap star has written on Twitter that she's really happy and "grateful" for where she's currently at.

"Right now I'm in a place where I feel really excited about so many things I have happening. It's not always this way, but it is NOW and I'm grateful (sic)," the "Work" hitmaker - who was born in Australia, before moving to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Iggy claimed that she won't "waste time" explaining herself to people on social media. The chart-topping rap star insisted she wouldn't be drawn into arguing with her critics or justifying her decisions to other people on social media platforms.

Iggy wrote on Twitter at the time, "So many friends say, 'Why let ppl say bad things about you? you could tweet and shut em all up!' I tell them, 'Because they live in a reality of their own choosing. I wanna tell you too, 'Don't stop to waste time explaining yourself to ppl who will never celebrate you. [crossed fingers emoji] (sic)."

Iggy posted the comment shortly after insisting that she won't publicly reveal her earnings from OnlyFans. The "Fancy" hitmaker has enjoyed huge success on the platform since she joined - but Iggy rubbished suggestions that she'd made more than $300,000 during her first 24 hours on OnlyFans.

Iggy - who released her last album, "The End of an Era", in 2021 - wrote, "With love. I won't share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn't share what I earned selling my music catalog (sic)."

You can share this post!