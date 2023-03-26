 

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'fancy' hitmaker is content with her life and career despite numerous criticisms aimed at her as the mother-of-one joins adult subscription platform OnlyFans.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is "really excited" about where she's at in her career. The 32-year-old rap star has written on Twitter that she's really happy and "grateful" for where she's currently at.

"Right now I'm in a place where I feel really excited about so many things I have happening. It's not always this way, but it is NOW and I'm grateful (sic)," the "Work" hitmaker - who was born in Australia, before moving to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Iggy claimed that she won't "waste time" explaining herself to people on social media. The chart-topping rap star insisted she wouldn't be drawn into arguing with her critics or justifying her decisions to other people on social media platforms.

  Editors' Pick

Iggy wrote on Twitter at the time, "So many friends say, 'Why let ppl say bad things about you? you could tweet and shut em all up!' I tell them, 'Because they live in a reality of their own choosing. I wanna tell you too, 'Don't stop to waste time explaining yourself to ppl who will never celebrate you. [crossed fingers emoji] (sic)."

Iggy posted the comment shortly after insisting that she won't publicly reveal her earnings from OnlyFans. The "Fancy" hitmaker has enjoyed huge success on the platform since she joined - but Iggy rubbished suggestions that she'd made more than $300,000 during her first 24 hours on OnlyFans.

Iggy - who released her last album, "The End of an Era", in 2021 - wrote, "With love. I won't share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn't share what I earned selling my music catalog (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ice-T Compares Marriage to Movie Casting, Says Lack of Sex Life Could Ruin relationship
Related Posts
Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Iggy Azalea So Proud of 3-Year-Old Son for Being Able to Swim Without Assistance

Iggy Azalea So Proud of 3-Year-Old Son for Being Able to Swim Without Assistance

Iggy Azalea Turns Into Sexy Skater Girl in New OnlyFans Promotion Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Turns Into Sexy Skater Girl in New OnlyFans Promotion Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Denies Using OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Album: 'I'm Buying Cars, Boats and Diamonds'

Iggy Azalea Denies Using OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Album: 'I'm Buying Cars, Boats and Diamonds'

Latest News
Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career
  • Mar 26, 2023

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Ice-T Compares Marriage to Movie Casting, Says Lack of Sex Life Could Ruin relationship
  • Mar 26, 2023

Ice-T Compares Marriage to Movie Casting, Says Lack of Sex Life Could Ruin relationship

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'
  • Mar 26, 2023

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Paris Hilton Doesn't Want Son to Pursue Career in Showbiz
  • Mar 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Doesn't Want Son to Pursue Career in Showbiz

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
  • Mar 26, 2023

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle
  • Mar 26, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle

Most Read
Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'
Celebrity

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Austin Butler and GF Kaia Gerber Caught Packing on PDA During Mexico Trip After His Oscars Loss

Austin Butler and GF Kaia Gerber Caught Packing on PDA During Mexico Trip After His Oscars Loss

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Prince Harry Is Silenced on Cover of Memoir Parody

Prince Harry Is Silenced on Cover of Memoir Parody