Ice-T Compares Marriage to Movie Casting, Says Lack of Sex Life Could Ruin relationship
The 'Law and Order' actor dishes out some relationship advice as he talks about his marriage life with wife Coco Austin with whom he shares daughter Chanel.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice-T believes a healthy sex life is important to a strong relationship. The 65-year-old rapper has settled down with Coco Austin since 2002 and he admits that it's important to have a good sex life.

"They say when sex is good, it's ten percent of the relationship. When it's bad, it's 90 percent of the relationship. So, if it's good, it's a cherry on top of the relationship. And when it's bad, it's all you can think about," the music star - who has Chanel, seven, with Coco - told E! News.

Ice-T also likened marriage to shooting a film. He explained, "Getting married is like casting for a movie. You got to pick somebody who's ready for all the scenes. Now, there's gonna be fun scenes. There's gonna be sad scenes. There's gonna be tough scenes. There's gonna be fight scenes. A lot of people don't sign up for the whole movie. They just sign up for the good part."

The rap star thinks Coco, 44, is a perfect partner for him. He said, "The fact of it is, Coco and I are almost like identical. Coco's an outgoing chick. She's borderline exhibitionist. She likes to show herself. She's fun like that. I dig that. So, you gotta find somebody who you really like them as themselves."

Ice-T also recognises that there's an emotional connection between himself and Coco. The rapper suggested that he doesn't take anything for granted - even after two decades of marriage. He explained, "You have to stay in tune with it. It's like a plant. You have to water it, like every once in a while, ‘Are you still happy?' Because the problem with humans is we keep evolving."

Ice-T Thanks Haters After Receiving Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ice-T Hits Back at Troll Mocking Wife Coco Austin's 'Three Sizes Too Small' Dress

Ice-T Pokes Fun at Fan for Checking Out His Wife Coco Austin at 2023 Grammy Awards

Ice-T Appears to Clap Back at Haters After Criticism Over Daughter's Twerking Video

