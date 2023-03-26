Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

CMT TV

Although she enjoyed starring in the CMT musical-drama series, the former 'Hero' actress admits hitting the recording studio for the first time was nerve-wracking.

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere was "scared s*******" when she had to record music for "Nashville". The 33-year-old actress starred as Juliette Barnes on all six seasons of the musical-drama series - but Hayden has now revealed that she felt petrified of singing at the time.

"I was not trained. Like' terrified' scared s*******' shaking. I walk in' apologising to the producers already because I'm like, 'Look' it's gonna take me a long time to warm up but I will get there. I will get it done' I promise,' " Hayden told E! News.

However, the situation subsequently took a turn for the worse. The blonde beauty recalled, "They told me mid-session, 'All the producers are going to stop by'. I almost puked, pooped, fainted. I think I called somebody and said, 'Nobody told me,' hiccupping and crying."

By contrast, Hayden previously claimed that playing Juliette in "Nashville" actually helped her to overcome postpartum depression. The singer also suffered from postpartum depression and Hayden found playing her on-screen helped her to "identify" the problem.

She said, "I think it helped me identify what was going on. And to let women know that it's OK to ask for help and it's OK to have a moment of weakness. It doesn't make you a bad person' doesn't make you a bad mother. It makes you a very strong' resilient woman. You've just got to let it make you stronger."

Hayden also credited her role on the drama series for helping her to bounce back. The actress - who has Kaya, eight, with retired boxer Wladimir Klitschko - said, "Everything she's been through has been like a hazard sign in the road. She made me stronger. I feel like she's a phoenix. She crashes and burns and then she rises from the ashes and she always takes the lesson and becomes stronger for it."

