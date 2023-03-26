Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Instagram Celebrity

In one of her newest posts on social media, the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee feels like people needs to appreciate the fact that she's not 'as mean as she could be.'

AceShowbiz - Cardi B insists she isn't "as mean as [she] could be." The 30-year-old rap star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - has posted on social media that people should feel "grateful" for how she approaches life.

"I'm not as mean as I could be and I want people to be more grateful for that," Cardi - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 18 months, with rapper Offset - wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the "WAP" hitmaker recently completed a 15-day stint of community service - which stemmed from a strip club brawl in 2018 - and Cardi described it as the best thing" to happen to her. The rap star took to social media to admit that she relished the experience.

She wrote on Twitter, "Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever (sic)."

Cardi explained that she'd learned an important life lesson through the experience. She said on the micro-blogging platform, "Community service today till 4pm …..Just cause you famous it don't mean your special …OBEY THE LAW! (sic)"

Cardi was handed community service after she ordered an assault on two female employees at Angel's strip club in New York in 2018. The rapper was initially hit with ten different charges and she ultimately pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours.

She said in a statement at the time, "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instil in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to."

"These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most - the music and my fans."

