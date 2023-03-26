Megan Fox Still Struggling Through Trust Issues Amid 'Break' With Machine Gun Kelly

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox reportedly has trust issues towards Machine Gun Kelly. The "Transformers" actress, who has been taking a break from her relationship with the rapper, is reportedly "having a hard time trusting" him.

A source additionally told PEOPLE that the 36-year-old and her musician beau are "in therapy." The source continued, "This is really boiling down to not working... There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad."

Another insider, meanwhile, claimed that Megan and MGK are in contact and "still working on their issues." The unnamed informant shared, "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now."

Noting that the pair always have a "very up and down" relationship, the insider explained, "Megan was thrilled when they got engaged, though. She really loves him." The insider added, "She was never one to casually date, so she put her whole heart into their relationship. She isn't happy now, though. She took her engagement ring off a while ago, and it's not back on."

Just a few days earlier, it was unveiled that Megan and MGK "are currently on a break but are still in contact." A source then told Us Weekly, "They are very hot and cold."

Megan and MGK sparked breakup rumors in February when she shared a cryptic post featuring photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. In the caption, she quoted Beyonce Knowles' lyrics from her 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" which read, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." She also deleted all photos and videos of the couple before deactivating her account.

When fans speculated that MGK was cheating with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, Megan clarified, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind." She added, "That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

