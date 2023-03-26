Playboi Carti Becomes Butt of Internet Jokes After Video of Him Recording Ad-Libs Goes Viral

Cover Images/INSTARimages Music

In the footage, which surfaced on Twitter on Friday, March 24, the 26-year-old emcee can be seen recording ad-libs while straining his neck and leaning backward.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti has become the butt of Internet jokes over his viral video. The rapper found himself being ridiculed by a number on Twitter users after a clip of him recording ad-libs went viral.



In the footage, which surfaced on the blue-bird app on Friday, March 24, the emcee could be seen recording his vocal add-ons. During the process, he strained his neck, leaned backward and squeaked his voice.

People were not having it. Offering their two cents, one person commented, "Bro having a seizure." Another asked, "Does he require a specialist." A third, meanwhile, quipped, "that n***a carti fighting demons lol."

Still, there were fans who supported Carti. "Adlibs gotta be done a certain way or it won't hit right," one person opined. Someone else chimed in, "Yo this funny af to see but it's how bangers are made."

You can share this post!