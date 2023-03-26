 

Playboi Carti Becomes Butt of Internet Jokes After Video of Him Recording Ad-Libs Goes Viral

Playboi Carti Becomes Butt of Internet Jokes After Video of Him Recording Ad-Libs Goes Viral
In the footage, which surfaced on Twitter on Friday, March 24, the 26-year-old emcee can be seen recording ad-libs while straining his neck and leaning backward.

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti has become the butt of Internet jokes over his viral video. The rapper found himself being ridiculed by a number on Twitter users after a clip of him recording ad-libs went viral.

In the footage, which surfaced on the blue-bird app on Friday, March 24, the emcee could be seen recording his vocal add-ons. During the process, he strained his neck, leaned backward and squeaked his voice.

People were not having it. Offering their two cents, one person commented, "Bro having a seizure." Another asked, "Does he require a specialist." A third, meanwhile, quipped, "that n***a carti fighting demons lol."

Still, there were fans who supported Carti. "Adlibs gotta be done a certain way or it won't hit right," one person opined. Someone else chimed in, "Yo this funny af to see but it's how bangers are made."

