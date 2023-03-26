Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Cover Images/Instagram/Cover Images/Faye's Vision Music

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has opened up about his experience working with former TGT group member Tank and Jennifer Hudson. The "F9" actor said working with both singers was "very intimidating" and he explained why in a new Instagram post.

Sharing a video of him, Tank and Jennifer inside a recording studio, the 44-year-old wrote, "Secretly Jennifer Hudson and TANK are fake humble." He added, "After doing sessions with them they are BOTH the MOST competitive."

In the caption, Tyrese wrote, "Don't ever question anyone success when I have to so successful, they still like Lyons got that hunger and desire to be the VERY BEST in all aspects." He continued, "Very intimidating to work with them but the results are beastly!!!!!!"

"Dear Tank, if we have a figure is TGT Let me announce it now I don't want no smoke with your vocals," he noted. "if you can look at my last post, does anybody recognize the room that I'm singing in? Does it look familiar? I'm back in the saddle for real and I'm very familiar place."

The Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series went on to share, "This #BeautifulPain Album has already changed my life. Another level is coming. I don't do things for awards, but if there's a such thing as 8 GRAMMY noms and maybe 2 wins? I'll be happy with that. Lol."

"these two songs were featured on my last album #BlackRose album to go from the studio to shooting a mini movie with Jennifer Hudson was mind blowing… For those of y'all asking the song that Tank is on his entitled Prior To You!" he stated. "And obviously the song that was number one on billboard for 16 consecutive weeks is entitled SHAME the biggest supporter and lover of this song to this day hands-down has to be @iamsteveharveytv. shout out to Visionary genius Director, Paul Hunter who showed up for me on a real way."

Tyrese finished off his post by tagging Lee Daniels and petitioning for a role in a biopic about Teddy Pendergrass. He stated, "@LeeDaniels sir I'm ready for this Teddy Pendergrass movie.."

