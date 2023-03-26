 

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson
Cover Images/Instagram/Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Music

The Roman Pearce depicter in the 'Fast and Furious' film series calls Tank and Jennifer a 'fake humble' while sharing a video of them inside a recording studio.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson has opened up about his experience working with former TGT group member Tank and Jennifer Hudson. The "F9" actor said working with both singers was "very intimidating" and he explained why in a new Instagram post.

Sharing a video of him, Tank and Jennifer inside a recording studio, the 44-year-old wrote, "Secretly Jennifer Hudson and TANK are fake humble." He added, "After doing sessions with them they are BOTH the MOST competitive."

In the caption, Tyrese wrote, "Don't ever question anyone success when I have to so successful, they still like Lyons got that hunger and desire to be the VERY BEST in all aspects." He continued, "Very intimidating to work with them but the results are beastly!!!!!!"

"Dear Tank, if we have a figure is TGT Let me announce it now I don't want no smoke with your vocals," he noted. "if you can look at my last post, does anybody recognize the room that I'm singing in? Does it look familiar? I'm back in the saddle for real and I'm very familiar place."

  Editors' Pick

The Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series went on to share, "This #BeautifulPain Album has already changed my life. Another level is coming. I don't do things for awards, but if there's a such thing as 8 GRAMMY noms and maybe 2 wins? I'll be happy with that. Lol."

"these two songs were featured on my last album #BlackRose album to go from the studio to shooting a mini movie with Jennifer Hudson was mind blowing… For those of y'all asking the song that Tank is on his entitled Prior To You!" he stated. "And obviously the song that was number one on billboard for 16 consecutive weeks is entitled SHAME the biggest supporter and lover of this song to this day hands-down has to be @iamsteveharveytv. shout out to Visionary genius Director, Paul Hunter who showed up for me on a real way."

Tyrese finished off his post by tagging Lee Daniels and petitioning for a role in a biopic about Teddy Pendergrass. He stated, "@LeeDaniels sir I'm ready for this Teddy Pendergrass movie.."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Fox Still Struggling Through Trust Issues Amid 'Break' With Machine Gun Kelly

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life
Related Posts
Tyrese Gibson Admits He Was 'Out of His Mind' When Addressing His 2017 Erratic Behavior

Tyrese Gibson Admits He Was 'Out of His Mind' When Addressing His 2017 Erratic Behavior

Tyrese Gibson to Release New Double Album Inspired by His Divorce

Tyrese Gibson to Release New Double Album Inspired by His Divorce

Tyrese Gibson Irks Internet Users With Clip of Him Announcing His and GF's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tyrese Gibson Irks Internet Users With Clip of Him Announcing His and GF's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tyrese Gibson Pokes Fun at Sukihana's Resemblance to Tracy Morgan and Martin Luther King

Tyrese Gibson Pokes Fun at Sukihana's Resemblance to Tracy Morgan and Martin Luther King

Latest News
'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
  • Mar 26, 2023

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle
  • Mar 26, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson
  • Mar 26, 2023

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4
  • Mar 26, 2023

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer
  • Mar 26, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer

Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Pregnant With His First Child
  • Mar 26, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Pregnant With His First Child

Most Read
See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV
Music

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Post Malone Settles 'Circles' Songwriting Lawsuit Just Minutes Before Trial

Post Malone Settles 'Circles' Songwriting Lawsuit Just Minutes Before Trial

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Yung Miami Downplays Trolling Over Her Rap Style

Yung Miami Downplays Trolling Over Her Rap Style

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders