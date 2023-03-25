Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Instagram/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Prior to this, the Brazilian supermodel shut down rumors that she's 'been seeing' Tom Brady's billionaire friend following their divorce, labeling the speculations 'ridiculous.'

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen does not date someone who's already gotten engaged to someone else. After the Brazilian beauty debunked "ridiculous" rumors that she's getting close to Tom Brady's billionaire pal Jeffrey Soffer, it's unveiled that Jeff is actually engaged to another woman.

Page Six reported on Friday, March 24 that Jeff "has been in a serious relationship for seven years and is currently engaged." A source confirmed to the site that his fiancee is Colleen Schiff.

Jeff and Colleen were photographed in November last year at an event in Miami, Florida, with Mark Wahlberg. Jeff also brought his soon-to-be bride to a commencement ceremony at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada last year.

The speculations around Gisele's love life have been swirling since she and Tom finalized their divorce in October last year, following 13 years of marriage. "Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer," sources told Daily Mail earlier this month. The insiders went on adding, "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week."

When speaking to Vanity Fair in her cover story published on Wednesday, March 22, the former Victoria's Secret Angel declared that she has "zero relationship with [Jeff] in any way." She went on to stress, "He's Tom's friend, not my friend."

Gisele later called the rumors "absurd" and added that she hasn't even seen Jeffrey in months and wouldn't date someone who's friends with her ex. The 42-year-old beauty further clarified that it was insulting for people to imply she was dating the 55-year-old billionaire for his wealth.

"I wouldn't be with [Tom's] friend," Gisele said of Jeffrey. "I wouldn't be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money…it's ridiculous."

Elsewhere in the candid interview, Gisele discussed her split from Tom. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," the mom of two told the magazine. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Gisele also said that she and Tom "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," the cover model shared, "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

Interestingly, after Gisele's bombshell interview was published, Tom turned to social media to share a cryptic quote from poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, which discussed the meaning of success and overcoming the "betrayal of false friends."

"What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children," the poem began. "To earn the approbation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To give of one's self…"

The quote continued, "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived - This is to have succeeded!"

