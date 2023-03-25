 

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Used to Share Bank Accounts to Save Money for Auditions

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Used to Share Bank Accounts to Save Money for Auditions
Cover Images/Dave Allocca/StarPix
Celebrity

Having been friends since the age of eight after meeting at school, the pair share on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast' that they teamed up as they attempted to break into the acting industry together.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon used to share a bank account with his pal Ben Affleck to save cash for auditions. Having been friends since the age of eight after meeting at school, the pair teamed up as they attempted to break into the acting industry together and Damon has revealed the even pooled their finances to make sure they had enough money to support themselves as they tried out for parts.

Speaking during an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast", Matt explained, "It was unusual [to share a bank account], but we needed the money for auditions ... [it was] a weird thing in retrospect ... As long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off."

Damon landed a small part in 1993 movie "Geronimo: An American Legend" and revealed the money he made kept their audition fund going for quite some time. He went on, "I remember after doing 'Geronimo', I was like, 'F**k, I probably had like 35 grand in the bank.' I was like [to Affleck], 'We're good! We're good for a year!' "

Damon also explained they had rules about taking money out of the account - revealing they could take small amounts out for change to play video games and later they used it as beer money.

  Editors' Pick

He went on, "You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to [the arcade] and play video games. Eventually we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never f**king worked."

Affleck then added, "I think that attitude really helped us in ways we couldn't anticipate. Matt and I always felt like we're in it together. Like, 'Hey, I want to get the part, but I want you to get the part [too]'."

The pair did eventually get their big break when the screenplay they wrote for "Good Will Hunting", a film about a young mathematics genius was picked up. The 1997 film landed nine Academy Awards nominations, including Best Actor for Damon. They ended up sharing the Oscar for Best Screenplay and their co-star Robin Williams picked up the Best Supporting Actor prize.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Daisy May Cooper's Mom Denies 'James Bond' Casting Report: 'Hasn't Heard Anything'

Related Posts
Matt Damon Honors Late Father With New Tattoo

Matt Damon Honors Late Father With New Tattoo

Matt Damon Jokes George Clooney Pooped in Kitty Litter Box

Matt Damon Jokes George Clooney Pooped in Kitty Litter Box

Matt Damon Under Fire Over Cryptocurrency Commercial as Market Crashes

Matt Damon Under Fire Over Cryptocurrency Commercial as Market Crashes

Matt Damon Mocked Over 'Cringe' Cryptocurrency Ad

Matt Damon Mocked Over 'Cringe' Cryptocurrency Ad

Latest News
Daisy May Cooper's Mom Denies 'James Bond' Casting Report: 'Hasn't Heard Anything'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Daisy May Cooper's Mom Denies 'James Bond' Casting Report: 'Hasn't Heard Anything'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Used to Share Bank Accounts to Save Money for Auditions
  • Mar 25, 2023

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Used to Share Bank Accounts to Save Money for Auditions

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life
  • Mar 25, 2023

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert
  • Mar 25, 2023

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown
  • Mar 25, 2023

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas
  • Mar 25, 2023

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Most Read
Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate
Celebrity

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Gisele Bundchen Shares She's 'Grateful' for Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen Shares She's 'Grateful' for Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente