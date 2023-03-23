Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Cover Images/Bill Davila Celebrity

The Brazilian supermodel finally speaks out on speculations that she is romantically linked to her ex-husband's billionaire friend after it's reported that she's 'been seeing him.'

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is setting the record straight. The Brazilian supermodel has broken her silence on "ridiculous" rumors that she is dating her ex-husband Tom Brady's billionaire friend Jeffrey Soffer.

When speaking to Vanity Fair in her cover story published on Wednesday, March 22, the former Victoria's Secret Angel declared that she has "zero relationship with him in any way." She went on to stress, "He's Tom's friend, not my friend."

Gisele later called the rumors "absurd" and added that she hasn't even seen Jeffrey in months and wouldn't date someone who's friends with her ex. The 42-year-old beauty further clarified that it was insulting for people to imply she was dating the 55-year-old billionaire for his wealth.

"I wouldn't be with [Tom's] friend," Gisele said of Jeffrey. "I wouldn't be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money…it's ridiculous."

The speculations around Gisele's love life have been swirling since she and Tom finalized their divorce in October last year, following 13 years of marriage. It's also rumored that Gisele's dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Responding to the rumors, Gisele told the magazine, "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything,"

Gisele did sing the trainer's praises though, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, who also teach martial arts. "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she said. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

While some believed that the divorce stemmed from the now-retired NFL star's decision to keep playing after previously retiring, the cover model told the magazine that there was much more to their split than that and confirmed she's still rooting for him.

Calling the buzz over their divorce "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Gisele said of her ex-husband, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever."

"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," Gisele, who shares two kids together, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Tom, added. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

