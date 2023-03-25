Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

Crystal Smith has been posting on Instagram Story videos of her snuggling up with her boyfriend after her ex-husband welcomed his second child together with his baby mama Sade.

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo isn't the only one who has moved on from his failed marriage. His ex Crystal Smith a.k.a. Crystal Renay Williams is no longer single either following their split several months ago.

Making use of her social media account, Crystal has debuted her new man. On Friday, March 24, she posted on her Instagram Story a video of her snuggling up with her unidentified boyfriend.

In the clip, the two packed on the PDA as he planted a kiss on her cheek while she pressed her body against his. She playfully took his hat and put it on her head before she smiled to the camera.

Another video saw Crystal seemingly sitting on her bae's lap as he wrapped his arm around her chest, grabbing one of her boobs as she filmed them. They seemed to be in a silly goofy mood as they stuck out their tongues before sharing quick smooches in front of the camera.

Crystal has not revealed the identity of her new boyfriend and it's currently unknown how long they have been dating, but it seems that the pair have been seeing each other for a while now. The same man was seen in footage she shared during her Mexico getaway last month.

Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2022 after six years of marriage amid allegations that he was unfaithful throughout their marriage. She accused him of fathering a child with Sade during their marriage and in September, it was reported that he got her pregnant again. Their divorce was finalized on January 26.

The former spouses share three children Shaffer Jr., six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 20 months. He is also a father to Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.

Earlier this month, Ne-Yo's secret baby mama and former side chick, Sade, welcomed a baby boy, her second child together with the 43-year-old singer/songwriter. She introduced their son, Brixton, on March 12 via Instagram.

