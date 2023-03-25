 

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

Crystal Smith has been posting on Instagram Story videos of her snuggling up with her boyfriend after her ex-husband welcomed his second child together with his baby mama Sade.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo isn't the only one who has moved on from his failed marriage. His ex Crystal Smith a.k.a. Crystal Renay Williams is no longer single either following their split several months ago.

Making use of her social media account, Crystal has debuted her new man. On Friday, March 24, she posted on her Instagram Story a video of her snuggling up with her unidentified boyfriend.

In the clip, the two packed on the PDA as he planted a kiss on her cheek while she pressed her body against his. She playfully took his hat and put it on her head before she smiled to the camera.

Another video saw Crystal seemingly sitting on her bae's lap as he wrapped his arm around her chest, grabbing one of her boobs as she filmed them. They seemed to be in a silly goofy mood as they stuck out their tongues before sharing quick smooches in front of the camera.

  Editors' Pick

Crystal has not revealed the identity of her new boyfriend and it's currently unknown how long they have been dating, but it seems that the pair have been seeing each other for a while now. The same man was seen in footage she shared during her Mexico getaway last month.

Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2022 after six years of marriage amid allegations that he was unfaithful throughout their marriage. She accused him of fathering a child with Sade during their marriage and in September, it was reported that he got her pregnant again. Their divorce was finalized on January 26.

The former spouses share three children Shaffer Jr., six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 20 months. He is also a father to Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.

Earlier this month, Ne-Yo's secret baby mama and former side chick, Sade, welcomed a baby boy, her second child together with the 43-year-old singer/songwriter. She introduced their son, Brixton, on March 12 via Instagram.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman
Related Posts
Ne-Yo's Former Side Chick Welcomes Second Child With the Singer

Ne-Yo's Former Side Chick Welcomes Second Child With the Singer

Ne-Yo Supports His BM as She Admits It's Not the 'Easiest' to Be Pregnant While He's Still Married

Ne-Yo Supports His BM as She Admits It's Not the 'Easiest' to Be Pregnant While He's Still Married

Ne-Yo and Estranged Wife Crystal Wrapping Up Divorce as They Agree on Settlement and Child Custody

Ne-Yo and Estranged Wife Crystal Wrapping Up Divorce as They Agree on Settlement and Child Custody

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Latest News
Delta Goodrem Honored to Have 'Deep Connection' With Olivia Newton-John
  • Mar 26, 2023

Delta Goodrem Honored to Have 'Deep Connection' With Olivia Newton-John

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel
  • Mar 25, 2023

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel

Justine Skye Denies Being Shady, Hits Back at Selena Gomez's Fans Amid Online Harassment
  • Mar 25, 2023

Justine Skye Denies Being Shady, Hits Back at Selena Gomez's Fans Amid Online Harassment

Giovanna Fletcher Changes Her Mind About Her Desire to Have Daughter
  • Mar 25, 2023

Giovanna Fletcher Changes Her Mind About Her Desire to Have Daughter

Most Read
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
Celebrity

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior