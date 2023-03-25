 

Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser

Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser
The 'Gone Girl' actor, who is accompanied by his friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast', also reveals that his wife is 'really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly' on the series.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck revealed that his wife Jennifer Lopez was one of the million people who love "Yellowstone". When making the revelation, the "Gone Girl" actor admitted that he's "kind of disturbed" by the singer's love of the series, which stars his buddy Cole Hauser.

"Part of me thinks that she's really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly," the 50-year-old said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast". He added, "Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Beth] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich."

Ben went on to recall, "And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.' " He continued, "I was like, 'Wait a minute - with Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?' "

The "Justice League" star, who married the "On the Floor" hitmaker in July 2022, later quipped, "I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone."

Ben, however, sang praised Cole's perfect casting on the series. "He is very convincing as that guy. I think America believes he is Rip," he stated.

Ben was accompanied by his frequent collaborator, Matt Damon, on the podcast. They are currently busy promoting their roles as Phil Knight and Sonny Vaccaro in Ben's critically-acclaimed sports drama "Air".

