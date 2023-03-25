LSU Player Angel Reese Responds to NBA YoungBoy Dating Rumors

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The college basketball player breaks her silence after speculation is floating around the internet that she's the Baton Rogue's new girlfriend following their Instagram Live interaction.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's romantic relationship continues to be a hot topic among his fans, though he's settled down with Jazlyn Mychelle. Most recently, the rapper was rumored to be dating Angel Reese.

Raphousetv tweeted, "NBA YoungBoy got HIMSELF a New Girlfriend who Goes To LSU & Plays Basketball." The post caught Angel's attention and she didn't waste any time to set the record straight.

Denying the dating rumors, the college basketball player replied to Raphousetv's tweet, "i'm not this man GF. please stop." Apparently finding the wild speculation amusing, she added several rolling on the floor laughing and crying emojis.

The dating speculation arose after YoungBoy and Angel went on Instagram Live together. In a video of their online interaction, the "Bandit" rapper looked blushed as he smiled a lot while talking to her and another woman.

YoungBoy, meanwhile, has shown his love to his wife Jazlyn with his new tattoo. The 23-year-old recently got his wife's name inked right about his groin in big block letters. The tattoo is clearly seen in a photo that shows him lifting weight at a gym.

YoungBoy married Jazlyn on January 7 after dating for several years. They have two children together, daughter Alice who was born in 2021 and a son who was born on September 28, 2022. The Baton Rogue native is believed to have eight other children with seven different women.

YoungBoy has been living in Utah where he currently serves his house arrest. Recently, the judge loosed his house arrest conditions to allow more than three visitors at a time beyond his wife, producer and business manager, who live in the same home as him.

The "Outside Today" hitmaker has also revealed his plans to move Jazlyn and their two children to Europe after he resolves his legal issues. "We got to stay prayed up. I really want to move [to] Europe with my family once all of this put behind me," he shared. "I'm stacking money until then!!"

You can share this post!