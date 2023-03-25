 

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video
Music

Directed by Sara Lacombe, the visuals sees the 'Level Up' songstress having fun with his female pals in a luxurious mansion, including dancing and watching movies together.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara has released the first single of 2023. On Friday, March 24, the "Level Up" songstress unleashed a new single called "Da Girls" along with its music video.

Directed by Sara Lacombe, the visuals sees Ciara having fun with his female pals in a luxurious mansion. In the clip, the group dances, watches movies, and swims together.

  Editors' Pick

"This for the girls, this for all the girls around the world/ Get that money sis, keep them on the tip/ They be trying to press you, but you ain't pressed on it," she sings. "I'm way too fine to be inside, I'm outside/ Having my own s**t, booking my own trips."

"Don't ever let him disrespect you and call you out your name," the wife of Russell Wilson continues. "You'll have these boys obsessed, they can’t stop mentioning your name/ I'm bad, I'm gorgeous, I'm very important."

You can share this post!

You might also like

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Shares Message for Fans After Revealing Skin Cancer Diagnosis

LSU Player Angel Reese Responds to NBA YoungBoy Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Watch Ciara's Hilarious Reaction to Backlash Over Her Vanity Fair Dress

Watch Ciara's Hilarious Reaction to Backlash Over Her Vanity Fair Dress

Ciara Defended by Fans After Critics Dub Her Oscars After-Party Dress 'Trashy'

Ciara Defended by Fans After Critics Dub Her Oscars After-Party Dress 'Trashy'

Ciara Is Almost Naked, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Kiss at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Ciara Is Almost Naked, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Kiss at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Latest News
Prince Harry Is Silenced on Cover of Memoir Parody
  • Mar 25, 2023

Prince Harry Is Silenced on Cover of Memoir Parody

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Zach Braff 'Went Kind of Crazy' With Tattoos Following His Father's Death
  • Mar 25, 2023

Zach Braff 'Went Kind of Crazy' With Tattoos Following His Father's Death

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'

Rachel Zegler Joins Comedy Disaster 'Y2K'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Rachel Zegler Joins Comedy Disaster 'Y2K'

LSU Player Angel Reese Responds to NBA YoungBoy Dating Rumors
  • Mar 25, 2023

LSU Player Angel Reese Responds to NBA YoungBoy Dating Rumors

Most Read
Bryson Tiller Fans Fume as Pre-Sale Tickets for His Comeback Tour Sell Out
Music

Bryson Tiller Fans Fume as Pre-Sale Tickets for His Comeback Tour Sell Out

NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

NBA YoungBoy Unveiils Cover Art and Release Date of New Album 'Don't Try This at Home'

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Post Malone Settles 'Circles' Songwriting Lawsuit Just Minutes Before Trial

Post Malone Settles 'Circles' Songwriting Lawsuit Just Minutes Before Trial

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video