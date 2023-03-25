Ciara Having Fun With All 'Da Girls' in New Music Video

Music

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara has released the first single of 2023. On Friday, March 24, the "Level Up" songstress unleashed a new single called "Da Girls" along with its music video.

Directed by Sara Lacombe, the visuals sees Ciara having fun with his female pals in a luxurious mansion. In the clip, the group dances, watches movies, and swims together.

"This for the girls, this for all the girls around the world/ Get that money sis, keep them on the tip/ They be trying to press you, but you ain't pressed on it," she sings. "I'm way too fine to be inside, I'm outside/ Having my own s**t, booking my own trips."

"Don't ever let him disrespect you and call you out your name," the wife of Russell Wilson continues. "You'll have these boys obsessed, they can’t stop mentioning your name/ I'm bad, I'm gorgeous, I'm very important."

