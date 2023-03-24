Taylor Lautner Surprises Wife Taylor Dome With Matching Anniversary Tattoos on Her Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Twilight Saga' actor treats his wife to 'best birthday surprise ever' as he arranges for them to get their forearms inked with '11.11.22' when celebrating her turning 26.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Lautner has treated wife Taylor Dome to a sweet surprise. When celebrating his wife's 26th birthday, the "The Twilight Saga's Breaking Dawn Part II" actor arranged for him and his wife to get a matching tattoo of their wedding date.

On Wednesday, March 22, Lautner's wife took to Instagram to share a video of the inking process, which she deemed the "best birthday surprise ever." The clip she unleashed kicked off with a sneak peek at the design process of the couple's tattoo. It continued with footage of Lautner getting part of his forearm shaved.

From the video, it could be seen that Lautner and Dome got inked in the comfort of their home. Each of them, who chose to don comfy outfits, took turn laying face down on their couch while their tattoo artist applied fresh ink reading "11.11.22" on one side of their forearm.

For the special occasion, 31-year-old Lautner wore casual ensembles consisting of a sleeveless gray top and a pair of sweatpants. Sending a similar comfy vibe, his wife Dome put on a short-sleeved graphic-printed white shirt with a pair of sweatpants. Once the inking process completed, the pair excitedly made use of a huge mirror to show off their matching ink.

Lautner and Dome tied the knot back in November 2022 in intimate nuptials taking place at Epoch Estate Wines in California. After the wedding, the "Tracers" actor revealed to PEOPLE that he had gotten a look at his bride in her wedding gown before she even walked down the aisle.

On the reason why, Lautner explained, "We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it." He continued, "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"

Dome herself described in the interview about how she felt about their intimate wedding. "Everything felt so surreal," she gushed, "The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

