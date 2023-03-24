Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker comes under fire after he tweets that he wants to come to Africa and meet the gays there after Uganda passed death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X apparently hasn't learned a lesson from his recent trolling that backfired. After joking about transitioning, the rapper has now caught heat for his tweet about "gays in Africa" in the wake of Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ law.

On Wednesday, March 22, the Grammy Award-winning artist, who is openly gay, posted on his page, "where do the gays be in africa i wanna come there." It's unclear why he posted the tweet, but it came on the heels of Uganda parliament passing a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law on Wednesday.

Lil Nas X tweeted about 'gays in Africa' after the passing of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law.

The law punishes people with up to 10 years behind bars for simply identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer or anything other than male or female. Performing sexual acts with a person of the same sex was already illegal in the country, but the new law would punish the act of "aggravated homosexuality," a broad definition that includes "repeat offenders," having sex with an HIV-positive person and more, with the death penalty.

Needless to say, Lil Nas' tweet drew the ire of public, who thought that it's very "insensitive" towards the gay community in Uganda. "Very insensitive young man. Don't let attention and relevance be the core of your existence and confidence. Just be a solid individual," one person blasted the rapper.

Another called out the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" emcee, "This is so insensitive especially after Uganda just announced the harsh punishment of even identifying as being LGBTQ." A third stated, "I can't believe the ignorance that gets called 'influence' these days."

A fourth user reminded, "The gays in Africa are in hiding most the time they not living like this & don't want you putting a target in their backs." A fifth person warned Lil Nas, "Ain't they passing laws to unalive the gay community over that way? That isn't anything to even play with. Stay safe." Someone else noted, "The Uganda gays need love and solidarity today."

Prior to this, Lil Nas drew backlash for joking about transitioning. In a since-deleted tweet, he posted a photo of influencer Glow Princess, whose real name is Armanda Tounghui. "the surgery was a success," he wrote alongside the snap, suggesting he had undergone gender-affirming surgery.

After catching flak with his joke, he tweeted, "apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool." The 23-year-old star added, "much love to you guys. Sorry."

