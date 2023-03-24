 

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker comes under fire after he tweets that he wants to come to Africa and meet the gays there after Uganda passed death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality.'

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X apparently hasn't learned a lesson from his recent trolling that backfired. After joking about transitioning, the rapper has now caught heat for his tweet about "gays in Africa" in the wake of Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ law.

On Wednesday, March 22, the Grammy Award-winning artist, who is openly gay, posted on his page, "where do the gays be in africa i wanna come there." It's unclear why he posted the tweet, but it came on the heels of Uganda parliament passing a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law on Wednesday.

Lil Nas X's tweet

Lil Nas X tweeted about 'gays in Africa' after the passing of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law.

The law punishes people with up to 10 years behind bars for simply identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer or anything other than male or female. Performing sexual acts with a person of the same sex was already illegal in the country, but the new law would punish the act of "aggravated homosexuality," a broad definition that includes "repeat offenders," having sex with an HIV-positive person and more, with the death penalty.

  Editors' Pick

Needless to say, Lil Nas' tweet drew the ire of public, who thought that it's very "insensitive" towards the gay community in Uganda. "Very insensitive young man. Don't let attention and relevance be the core of your existence and confidence. Just be a solid individual," one person blasted the rapper.

Another called out the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" emcee, "This is so insensitive especially after Uganda just announced the harsh punishment of even identifying as being LGBTQ." A third stated, "I can't believe the ignorance that gets called 'influence' these days."

A fourth user reminded, "The gays in Africa are in hiding most the time they not living like this & don't want you putting a target in their backs." A fifth person warned Lil Nas, "Ain't they passing laws to unalive the gay community over that way? That isn't anything to even play with. Stay safe." Someone else noted, "The Uganda gays need love and solidarity today."

Prior to this, Lil Nas drew backlash for joking about transitioning. In a since-deleted tweet, he posted a photo of influencer Glow Princess, whose real name is Armanda Tounghui. "the surgery was a success," he wrote alongside the snap, suggesting he had undergone gender-affirming surgery.

After catching flak with his joke, he tweeted, "apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool." The 23-year-old star added, "much love to you guys. Sorry."

You can share this post!

You might also like

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Taylor Lautner Surprises Wife Taylor Dome With Matching Anniversary Tattoos on Her Birthday
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Says 'Goodbye' to LGBT Community After Saweetie Calls Him Her Celebrity Guy Crush

Lil Nas X Says 'Goodbye' to LGBT Community After Saweetie Calls Him Her Celebrity Guy Crush

Lil Nas X Claps Back at Troll Comparing Him to Andrew Tate

Lil Nas X Claps Back at Troll Comparing Him to Andrew Tate

Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community for His Transitioning Joke

Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community for His Transitioning Joke

Lil Nas X Posts and Deletes His NSFW Thirst Trap

Lil Nas X Posts and Deletes His NSFW Thirst Trap

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
  • Mar 24, 2023

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud
  • Mar 24, 2023

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors
  • Mar 24, 2023

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown