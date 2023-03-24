Austin Butler and GF Kaia Gerber Caught Packing on PDA During Mexico Trip After His Oscars Loss

Instagram Celebrity

The actor portraying Elvis Presley in Baz-Luhrmann-directed biopic and his model girlfriend take a romantic vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico after he lost the Best Actor award to Brendan Fraser.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Austin Butler is enjoying some quality time with Kaia Gerber in Mexico. The "Elvis" actor and his girlfriend were caught packing on the PDA during their romantic getaway after his loss at the 2023 Oscars.

The 31-year-old actor and the 21-year-old model were seen relaxing in bathing suits on long loungers during their tropical vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico. At one point, the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss in the picturesque waterfront locale.

Elsewhere during their trip, Austin and Kaia appeared to have reading materials on hand during the daytime outing. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was clad in black sunglasses, while the daughter of Cindy Crawford wore a brown tie-piece swimsuit. The duo was later seen traveling around the resort in a golf cart headed to an outdoor meal.

The couple's vacation arrived after Austin lost the Best Actor award to Brendan Fraser at the 95th Academy Awards. "The Carrie Diaries" star was nominated for his critically acclaimed role as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, whereas Brendan was nominated for "The Whale".

Following his appearance at the Oscars, Austin was mocked by critics on social media for "still" speaking with his standard Elvis drawl. He brought his Elvis accent while doing red carpet interviews at the star-studded event on March 12 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater.

Fans, however, would have preferred Austin just be himself vocally, with many poking fun on Twitter. "Austin Butler still has a hint of that accent and I'm gonna shove him into a locker," wrote one user. Another weighed in, "Sorry not sorry, but it's so cringe to listen to Austin Butler speak with the Elvis accent." One joked, "take a shot every time austin butler uses the elvis accent tonight."

As for Austin and Kaia, the celebrity couple has been linked since they were seen in December 2021 in Los Angeles at a yoga class with one another. They have since been spotted at high-profile events including the Met Gala and the Cannes premiere of "Elvis" last May and at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this month.

