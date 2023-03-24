 

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'
The former music video vixen, who was baptized during her 34th birthday in May 2022, says being born again started the process of her going back to her natural beauty.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna says being baptized kicked off her journey into "new beginnings." The 34-year-old model and reality TV star, born Angela White and who rose to fame as Nicki Minaj's stunt double in the music video for the rapper's "Monster" hit, has been undergoing dramatic make-under surgery that has seen her have a bum and breast reduction, and she has now suggested being "born again" started the process.

She said alongside a throwback photo on her Instagram on Thursday, March 23, showing her getting baptised during her 34th birthday in May 2022, "I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is Good."

Her post, in which she appears in all-white as a priest in a white robe performed her baptism ceremony, appeared to be a grab from a clip she previously shared on her birthday, in which she announced, "Born again on my birthday 5/11/22 #newbeginnings."

Blac's baptism appears to have been completed at a swimming pool in a backyard as her family gathered round. The reality TV star and ex-OnlyFans creator last week showed off the results of having her face fillers removed as she continues surgery to get back to a "baseline" look.

She stepped out for the first time since her facial treatment to attend Alexis Skyy's Ellements Magazine Cover Reveal Party in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, March 17. A day earlier she had told her Instagram followers she was "so excited" to have her fillers taken out, adding, "I'm actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough. I ain't even worried about no stinging, I just want it out."

Blac also told her doctor at Allure Laser in Los Angeles who carried out the filler removals she wanted to go back to her "baseline" appearance. She added, "Basically, I want to dissolve all of it. Just dissolve it. Back to the baseline… I'm tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering, it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I've outgrown that, and it's just time for a change. And I just want to be good."

Blac, who has son King, 10, with rapper Tyga, 33, and daughter Dream, six, with 36-year-old Rob Kardashian, added her fillers had left her looking like the serial killer character Jigsaw's mask in the "Saw" film franchise when they contoured her cheeks.

She added while talking about why she wanted them dissolved, "So, I would be looking like Jigsaw." Blac recently said she was even going to stop using "long stiletto nails" as she announced she had undergone a breast and bum reduction as part of her dramatic make-under.

