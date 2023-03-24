 

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle
Cover Images/JOHN EDDY
Celebrity

The 'Phantom of the Opera' composer previously revealed Nick has been fighting gastric cancer in a statement, saying, 'I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill.'

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andrew Lloyd Webber's critically ill son has been moved to a hospice as he continues to battle gastric cancer. The dad-of-two "Phantom of the Opera" composer told earlier this week how his eldest boy Nick, also a composer, had been battling cancer for the last 18 months, and has now given another update on his condition, saying the musician is recovering from a "ghastly" bout of pneumonia.

Three-times married Andrew, who had Nick with his first wife Sarah Hugill along with their 45-year-old broadcaster daughter Imogen, told his Instagram followers on Thursday, March 23, "I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away. I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here and the family here has gathered around, it was the right place for us all to be I think."

Andrew also told fans he was "gutted" to miss the opening of his new show "Bad Cinderella" in New York on Thursday to be with his family. And he thanked the people of war-ravaged Ukraine who sent him a T-shirt emblazoned with the "Cats" logo from his iconic musical following the announcement Nick was "critically ill".

He added, "I know that they've been performing 'Cats' there in a bunker, a makeshift production. It's incredibly moving... everything they’re going through they have been so incredibly thoughtful about dearest Nick. I'm going to go and see Nick in a minute, and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him all the way from everywhere all around the world."

  Editors' Pick

Sending his best wishes to the "other families I have around the world in theatre" on the opening night of his new show "Bad Cinderella", he said, "I'm absolutely gutted not to be able to be there but my place is really here in England at the moment."

Andrew revealed Nick was critically ill in hospital in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that said, "I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill. As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised. We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nick has scored music for an adaption of "The Little Prince" and was nominated for a Grammy award for musical theatre album alongside Greg Wells, David Zippel and his dad for Andrew's "Cinderella" show.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tyson Fury Says Wife's Pregnancy With Their 7th Child Cheers Him Up

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'
Related Posts
Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Praying' as His Son Is 'Critically Ill' With Gastric Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Praying' as His Son Is 'Critically Ill' With Gastric Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber Working on New Music for King Charles' Coronation

Andrew Lloyd Webber Working on New Music for King Charles' Coronation

Andrew Lloyd Webber Hails Queen Elizabeth as 'Source of Stability' in Glowing Tribute

Andrew Lloyd Webber Hails Queen Elizabeth as 'Source of Stability' in Glowing Tribute

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Latest News
Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie
  • Mar 24, 2023

Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
  • Mar 24, 2023

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle
  • Mar 24, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle

Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
  • Mar 24, 2023

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family