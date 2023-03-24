 

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Victim Is Allegedly Afflicted With Personality Changes

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Victim Is Allegedly Afflicted With Personality Changes
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

During the trial over the incident, Dr Terry Sanderson says that he was left with permanent brain damage after she allegedly struck him and then 'bolted' on the slopes of Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow's alleged ski crash victim is said to have been afflicted with personality changes during his fight to overcome the brain injury he insists he sustained in the 2016 accident. On the third day of her trial over the incident on Thursday, March 23, the Oscar-winning actress was facing an allegation from Dr Terry Sanderson, 72, that she left him with permanent brain damage after she allegedly struck him and then "bolted" on the slopes of Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Proceedings on Thursday started with testimony from former army optometrist Dr Sanderson's neuropsychologist Dr Alina Fong, who hit back at claims he was bluffing over the extent of his injury by saying, "There was no suggestion (Dr Sanderson) was malingering or in any way faking it – it was quite the opposite. He doesn't want to be sick."

Adding how Dr Sanderson showed no sign of "malingering," Dr Fong also said, "Terry showed up to every appointment on time, he gave his best effort. He had 32 hours of therapy - he was an ideal patient. I got to see him every day. He was reporting a myriad of symptoms including cognitive issues - he wasn't thinking as clearly as he was before."

"He reported personality changes, pain, headaches that he didn't have before. These were quite significantly affecting his life; his personal relationships, his family life, his self-confidence. It was affecting him on so many levels. He loved life, traveling. By the time he came to me, that was all gone," Dr Fong added.

  Editors' Pick

The testimony sparked a fiery exchange between Gwyneth's attorney James Egan and Dr Fong, with her rubbishing the defence team's experts and accusing them of not taking post concussion symptoms seriously. She said trying to offer alternative explanations for Dr Sanderson's symptoms were part of a plan to "convolute" the matter, and offer a "red herring" - adding, "Anything is possible but not probable. This was a significant injury where he lost consciousness and had four broken ribs, this was not a light tap."

"Whether he did or didn't lose consciousness shouldn't be debated - that's a red herring. You don't have to lose consciousness to have a concussion. Of all the experts that are opining, I am the best judge of what happened to him in this case. You criticise me but we can turn this around. Your experts spent no time with him. He is still struggling. That is what the focus should be. He still needs help," the attorney continued.

The defence has raised testimony by Dr Sanderson's younger daughter Jenny, who said she did not speak to her father for 13 years and who is said to still be having problems with him. Neuropsychologist Sam Goldstein testified on Wednesday Dr Sanderson is "obsessed" with the 2016 ski slopes crash and said Sanderson he had a past battle with depression that had been "accelerated" by the crash.

Dr Sanderson's daughters Shae Herath and Polly Grasham are set to also testify during the jury trial at Park City District Court in Utah, with Gwyneth set to testify on Friday, March 24. Mum-of-two Gwyneth – whose children Apple and Moses were 11 and 9 respectively at the time of the ski accident - has been said in court to have been distracted on the slopes by one of her children yelling, "Mommy, Mommy watch me ski," before the crash. Gwyneth is countersuing Dr Sanderson, who wants $300,000 in compensation for his apparent brain damage after the collision, and says she wants "symbolic damages" of $1 plus her legal fees.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'

Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie
Related Posts
Gwyneth Paltrow to Expand Food Delivery Service in New York

Gwyneth Paltrow to Expand Food Delivery Service in New York

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked Over Her 'Serial Killer' Look at Trial for Ski Accident

Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked Over Her 'Serial Killer' Look at Trial for Ski Accident

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing

Latest News
Dylan Walsh 'Very Proud' After Son Jumps Into Ocean to Save Drowning Driver From Plunging Car
  • Mar 24, 2023

Dylan Walsh 'Very Proud' After Son Jumps Into Ocean to Save Drowning Driver From Plunging Car

Ja Morant Greeted With Standing Ovation From Fans in First Game After Gun Incident
  • Mar 24, 2023

Ja Morant Greeted With Standing Ovation From Fans in First Game After Gun Incident

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations
  • Mar 24, 2023

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Victim Is Allegedly Afflicted With Personality Changes
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Victim Is Allegedly Afflicted With Personality Changes

Beyonce and Adidas Quietly Part Ways After Ivy Park Sales Decline
  • Mar 24, 2023

Beyonce and Adidas Quietly Part Ways After Ivy Park Sales Decline

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown
  • Mar 24, 2023

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery