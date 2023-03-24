 

Colin Farrell Reportedly Split From Girlfriend Kelly MacNamara After 6 Years of Dating

Colin Farrell Reportedly Split From Girlfriend Kelly MacNamara After 6 Years of Dating
Cover Images/John Rainford
Celebrity

Previously, the 46-year-old 'The Banshees of Inisherin' star said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that their jobs took both he and Kelly, whom he's been dating since 2017, away from each other.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell has reportedly split from his girlfriend Kelly MacNamara. It's understood the "The Banshees of Inisherin" actor and Kelly, whom he's been dating since 2017, have not been seen together for "some time."

A source told The Sun about how the couple's "hectic work schedules" drove a wedge between them, "Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. He spent months working on that along with the last 'Batman' blockbuster, where he played Penguin."

"Colin's schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits. There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle," the insider continued.

  Editors' Pick

The 46-year-old star said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017 about their jobs taking both he and Kelly away from each other. "My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we're two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at," he said of Kelly, who is a personal assistant to U2 guitarist The Edge.

His work schedule is not slowing down as Colin has recently been working on the eight-episode "Batman" spin-off series "The Penguin" and is set to return as the character in the sequel to the latest installment in the caped crusader franchise alongside Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Colin's exes have included Lindsay Lohan, Angelina Jolie, Carmen Electra and Britney Spears, and Dame Eileen Atkins famously revealed she was propositioned by Farrell when she was 69 years old in 2004.

Asked a year later about her sex life on ITV's "Loose Women", she said, "I was doing a movie and three weeks before my 70th birthday, a simply stunningly gorgeous big film star aged 28 years old, came into my hotel room for sex without strings. I spent two and a half hours saying 'No'. But it was pure bliss and it made me sail through my 70th birthday without a care in the world."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Tyson Fury Says Wife's Pregnancy With Their 7th Child Cheers Him Up
Related Posts
Colin Farrell to Take His Son Henry to Oscars

Colin Farrell to Take His Son Henry to Oscars

Colin Farrell Feels Blessed by 'the Depth of Friendship' He Has With Childhood Pals

Colin Farrell Feels Blessed by 'the Depth of Friendship' He Has With Childhood Pals

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Skip Critics' Choice Awards 2023 After Contracting Covid-19

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Skip Critics' Choice Awards 2023 After Contracting Covid-19

Colin Farrell Reaches Out to Jeremy Renner Amid Hospitalization, Assures Fans Star Is 'Doing Good'

Colin Farrell Reaches Out to Jeremy Renner Amid Hospitalization, Assures Fans Star Is 'Doing Good'

Latest News
Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie
  • Mar 24, 2023

Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
  • Mar 24, 2023

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle
  • Mar 24, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle

Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
  • Mar 24, 2023

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family