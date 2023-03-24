Colin Farrell Reportedly Split From Girlfriend Kelly MacNamara After 6 Years of Dating

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

Previously, the 46-year-old 'The Banshees of Inisherin' star said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that their jobs took both he and Kelly, whom he's been dating since 2017, away from each other.

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell has reportedly split from his girlfriend Kelly MacNamara. It's understood the "The Banshees of Inisherin" actor and Kelly, whom he's been dating since 2017, have not been seen together for "some time."

A source told The Sun about how the couple's "hectic work schedules" drove a wedge between them, "Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. He spent months working on that along with the last 'Batman' blockbuster, where he played Penguin."

"Colin's schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits. There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle," the insider continued.

The 46-year-old star said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017 about their jobs taking both he and Kelly away from each other. "My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we're two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at," he said of Kelly, who is a personal assistant to U2 guitarist The Edge.

His work schedule is not slowing down as Colin has recently been working on the eight-episode "Batman" spin-off series "The Penguin" and is set to return as the character in the sequel to the latest installment in the caped crusader franchise alongside Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Colin's exes have included Lindsay Lohan, Angelina Jolie, Carmen Electra and Britney Spears, and Dame Eileen Atkins famously revealed she was propositioned by Farrell when she was 69 years old in 2004.

Asked a year later about her sex life on ITV's "Loose Women", she said, "I was doing a movie and three weeks before my 70th birthday, a simply stunningly gorgeous big film star aged 28 years old, came into my hotel room for sex without strings. I spent two and a half hours saying 'No'. But it was pure bliss and it made me sail through my 70th birthday without a care in the world."

