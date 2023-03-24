Tyson Fury Says Wife's Pregnancy With Their 7th Child Cheers Him Up

Instagram Celebrity

The 34-year-old boxer, who already shares six kids with his 33-year-old partner, takes to Instagram to share the 'fantastic news' that they are going to welcome a new addition to their family.

AceShowbiz - Tyson Fury is having his seventh child with wife Paris. The boxer, 34, who has six children including Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, four, as well as 20 month old Athena with his 33-year-old partner, announced on Instagram on Thursday, March 23, they were adding another youngster to their brood.

Alongside a photo showing the pair smiling while watching a film, Tyson said, "All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great! What a woman. 7th incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!"

Tyson, nicknamed "The Gypsy King", previously told The Sun about his plans to have a seventh child, "My wife has been at home waiting for me for ten years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven. Number seven is going to pop out anytime soon. I am going to be a family man and a big fat pig, fatter than I already am."

The couple's last child Athena was born in August 2021 with Neonatal Supraventricular Tachycardia, an abnormally fast heart rate of around 300 beats per minute, and nearly died as a newborn as a result. Paris told OK! magazine of her panic as the youngster was moved from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to Alder Hey Children's Hospital for specialist treatment in a bid to slow the heart rate, "We went over there and they sedated her and put her on an incubation, where they put a tube down her throat to breathe. They put her on tablets to slow her heart down and when they took her off the tube, they thought it was going to be normal. But I think the accumulation of sedatives, painkillers, beta blockers for her heart and everything was just too much. They took her off me, put her on the table and resuscitated her. Tyson came running in. It was horrific. They managed to get her heart going and everything stabilised."

Athena recovered after being put into a neonatal intensive care unit for two weeks and the family were able to take her home nearly three weeks after her birth.

