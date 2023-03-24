 

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

The conservative talk show host tries to reach out to the 'Married... with Children' alum after the actress slams her over her comments about a SKIMS ad featuring a model in a wheelchair.

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens is apologetic after she infuriated Christina Applegate with her comments about disabled model. The right-wing media host has responded after the actress called her out for criticizing an 11-month-old SKIMS ad featuring a woman in a wheelchair.

Taking issue with the ad, which she took as another instance of woke culture, Candace said in the Tuesday, March 21 episode of her The Daily Wire show, "I don't really understand how far we're going to take this inclusivity thing. I really don't get it. I don't know. And if I'm wrong, again, educate me, today, I just want to be educated in the comments."

She continued on the show, "Why did they do this? I don't know why this needs to be done. I'm just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous." She went on claiming, "By the way, I think people in wheelchairs will back me up on this. I think they're on my side. I think they think this is stupid."

Christina took offense at Candace's comments. The actress, who revealed in 2021 that she has multiple sclerosis, responded to the conservative commentator's rant via Twitter. "Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing," she reacted on late Wednesday. "This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It's f**king gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us. To you #youshouldknowbetter."

"Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake," the 51-year-old added in a separate tweet. "Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f**king hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I'm excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake."

The "Up All Night" alum didn't stop there as she further extended an offer for discussion to Candace, "I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight. Sincerely."

Candace apparently has been enlightened after she was told that the underwear line is targeted towards disabled people. Trying to reach out to Christina, she responded to the actress' tweets, "Hey Christina- huge fan of yours. Would welcome a discussion with you. DMs open."

Calling it "an honest mistake," she explained, "I think Christina, that what you may have missed is that covering absurd DEI initiatives is a recurring beat on my show. We actually did not know that this particular ad featured a specific technology designed for people with disabilities, which was an honest mistake."

"What we thought it was at the time, was another nonsensical 'representation matters' DEI initiative which I strongly feel patronizes the people it purports to represent. (Example: clinically obese people modeling swimsuits). This wasn't that and we simply got it wrong," Candace further justified her rant.

Christina Applegate and Candace Owens

Candace Owens apologized to Christina Applegate after her rant about disabled model.

She then apologized for offending Christina. "We create a show 5 days a week. It is an impossibility that we would not at some point make an honest mistake. If you felt personally targeted by this mistake, I apologize to you," she said. "We simply did not know (the ad did not state) that the underwear was created for disabled access."

