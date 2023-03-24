Brie Larson Confirms She's No Longer Dating Elijah Allan-Blitz

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer Celebrity

Although she is currently enjoying her time being a single woman, the Carol Danvers depicter on 'The Marvels' reveals in a new interview that she still hopes to have children someday.

AceShowbiz - Brie Larson is a single woman. The "Captain Marvel" actress confirmed her split from Elijah Allan-Blitz in Harper's BAZAAR's April cover story.

"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan," the 33-year-old Oscar winner told the magazine. "I'm just completely open."

Though so, Brie hopes to have children someday. The Carol Danvers depicter in "The Marvels" added, "How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity -- I don't know."

It remains unclear when Brie and Elijah ended their romance. However, the two were last photographed at a public event together in September 2022. At that time, they attended Disney's D23 Expo to promote their short film, "Remembering".

It was the first project Brie and Elijah worked on together. The now-exes previously teamed up for "The Messy Truth in VR", which earned them an Emmy Award in 2020.

Brie and Elijah, who has some acting credits like a guest-starring appearance on "The Shield", first sparked dating speculations in the summer of 2019 after being spotted locking lips in Calabasas, California. Brie herself just broke up with her previous boyfriend, Alex Greenwald.

During the interview, Brie reflected on entering her 30s as a single woman. "I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30," she said. "What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?"

Brie celebrated her 33rd birthday in October. Since then, she found herself asking even more questions. "That's such a big place to be in," she told the outlet. "Certain existential questions come up."

