Latto Fires Back at Claims Saying She's Copying Ice Spice

The 24-year-old hip-hop artist is forced to clap back at the troll after she shares a photo in which her pose resembled Ice Spice's signature move, which appears on the cover of her debut album, 'Like...?'

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) won't let anyone bring up false claims about her. Having been accused of copying fellow raptress Ice Spice, the "Big Energy" femcee took to Twitter to fire back at the claim.

It all started after the 24-year-old hip-hop artist shared a photo in which her pose resembled Ice Spice's signature move, which appears on the cover of her debut album, "Like...?" In the picture, Latto bent over in front of a luxurious car while covering her bottom with her hand.

One Twitter user then screenshot the Instagram snap and commented, "YOUUUU posted this… so YOU'RE creating the narrative!" Catching wind of the remark, Latto replied, "Every time y'all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less."

Latto is no stranger to dealing with online trolls. Earlier this month, she clapped back at one hater criticizing her music, who weighed in on Chart Data's tweet saying that the femcee's collab with LU KALA, "Lottery", placed at No. 83 on Billboard Hot 100. The individual said, "I thought Yalll said this was the one!"

"It didn't even Break top 50! Let alone top 20 Top 10, Top 5, Top 3, NUMBER 1… I was wondering why it was soo quiet," the person added alongside crying laughing emoji. "But like I always say Anything in the Top 100 is a Hit!"

Clearly not happy by the user's post, Latto shot back, "What have u done in life besides talk about what everybody else doing w theirs?" She went on to argue, "I'm really sick of y'all LOW LIFE GROWN A** MEN speaking on me! P***Y! Mfs ain't doing HALF of what I'm doing but want me to be ashamed of my accomplishments?"

