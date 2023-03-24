 

Latto Fires Back at Claims Saying She's Copying Ice Spice

Latto Fires Back at Claims Saying She's Copying Ice Spice
Instagram
Celebrity

The 24-year-old hip-hop artist is forced to clap back at the troll after she shares a photo in which her pose resembled Ice Spice's signature move, which appears on the cover of her debut album, 'Like...?'

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) won't let anyone bring up false claims about her. Having been accused of copying fellow raptress Ice Spice, the "Big Energy" femcee took to Twitter to fire back at the claim.

It all started after the 24-year-old hip-hop artist shared a photo in which her pose resembled Ice Spice's signature move, which appears on the cover of her debut album, "Like...?" In the picture, Latto bent over in front of a luxurious car while covering her bottom with her hand.

One Twitter user then screenshot the Instagram snap and commented, "YOUUUU posted this… so YOU'RE creating the narrative!" Catching wind of the remark, Latto replied, "Every time y'all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less."

  Editors' Pick

Latto is no stranger to dealing with online trolls. Earlier this month, she clapped back at one hater criticizing her music, who weighed in on Chart Data's tweet saying that the femcee's collab with LU KALA, "Lottery", placed at No. 83 on Billboard Hot 100. The individual said, "I thought Yalll said this was the one!"

"It didn't even Break top 50! Let alone top 20 Top 10, Top 5, Top 3, NUMBER 1… I was wondering why it was soo quiet," the person added alongside crying laughing emoji. "But like I always say Anything in the Top 100 is a Hit!"

Clearly not happy by the user's post, Latto shot back, "What have u done in life besides talk about what everybody else doing w theirs?" She went on to argue, "I'm really sick of y'all LOW LIFE GROWN A** MEN speaking on me! P***Y! Mfs ain't doing HALF of what I'm doing but want me to be ashamed of my accomplishments?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Brie Larson Confirms She's No Longer Dating Elijah Allan-Blitz
Related Posts
Latto Denies Taking Diversion Program After Loaded Gun Arrest at LAX

Latto Denies Taking Diversion Program After Loaded Gun Arrest at LAX

Latto Responds to Hate Comments After Revealing LAX Glock Arrest

Latto Responds to Hate Comments After Revealing LAX Glock Arrest

Latto and Doechii Reportedly Feud Backstage at Billboard Women In Music Over Nicki Minaj

Latto and Doechii Reportedly Feud Backstage at Billboard Women In Music Over Nicki Minaj

Latto on Touring With Lizzo: I'm 'Living My Best Life'

Latto on Touring With Lizzo: I'm 'Living My Best Life'

Latest News
Tom Brady Seemingly Responds to Gisele Bundchen's Post-Divorce Interview With This Cryptic Post
  • Mar 24, 2023

Tom Brady Seemingly Responds to Gisele Bundchen's Post-Divorce Interview With This Cryptic Post

Chris Martin Claims Bruce Springsteen Inspires His Current Diet
  • Mar 24, 2023

Chris Martin Claims Bruce Springsteen Inspires His Current Diet

Boosie Badazz Calls Gabrielle Union a 'Hypocrite' While Accusing Her of 'Gay Bashing' Him
  • Mar 24, 2023

Boosie Badazz Calls Gabrielle Union a 'Hypocrite' While Accusing Her of 'Gay Bashing' Him

Mindy Kaling Honored With the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden
  • Mar 24, 2023

Mindy Kaling Honored With the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden

Brie Larson Confirms She's No Longer Dating Elijah Allan-Blitz
  • Mar 24, 2023

Brie Larson Confirms She's No Longer Dating Elijah Allan-Blitz

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Marries Greg Mallett
  • Mar 24, 2023

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Marries Greg Mallett

Most Read
Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest
Celebrity

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Emily Ratajkowski Draws Mixed Responses After Debuting Pixie Haircut

Emily Ratajkowski Draws Mixed Responses After Debuting Pixie Haircut