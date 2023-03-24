 

Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Has No Regrets Cheating on Her

The former Barcelona defender, who is now dating Clara Chia, also shares that he isn't concerned with the backlash that he receives following his split from the Columbian singer.

AceShowbiz - Gerard Pique is happily dating his new girlfriend Clara Chia following his split from Shakira. In a new interview, the former Barcelona defender revealed that he has no regret cheating on the singer and isn't concerned with the backlash.

When asked how he's been affected by his separation from the "Waka Waka" hitmaker, Pique was quick to shut down the question. "I won't say, I don't want to," he told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Pique, who shares two sons Milan and Sasha with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer shared that he's focusing on his kid. "Each parent has the responsibility to try to do the best for their children." He added, "It's about protecting them. That's the work of all parents with their children. That's what I'm focused on and that's my job as a father."

The former athlete added that he's only doing "what he wanted," adding, "The day I die, I will look behind me and I hope to have done everything I wanted." He continued, "I want to be true to myself. I'm not going to spend money on cleaning up my image."

"The people I worry about and love are the ones that know me. I don't care about the rest. I channel my energy into being with my people and giving them what I have. I am very happy," Pique went on to say. "There have been changes in my life and I have known how to maintain my happiness."

Internet users were unsurprisingly not impressed by his comments. "he should've broken up with her first, i don't know why people cheat lmfao," a user commented on Instagram. Another person said, "If you were that worried about ur kids you wouldn't have cheated on their mother but okay."

One other added, "ironic bc what example as a father are your setting for your children when you cheat on their mother?" Someone, meanwhile, assumed that he would soon cheat on Clara as saying, "Then he will have no regret cheating on this claudia girl too her turn is coming."

Earlier this month, Shakira took an apparent [u=/news/view/00201478.html]dig at 23-year-old Chia, with whom her former footballer ex went Instagram official last month. "There is a place in hell reserved for women who don't support other women," the Columbian singer told Mexican channel Canal Estrellas. She admitted she had "bought into" the "story" a "woman needed a man to be complete."

However, she added she's now realized she can be "self-sufficient." She explained, "I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof. You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day."

She added, "I've always been emotionally quite dependant on men, I've fallen in love with love, and I think I've been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own."

