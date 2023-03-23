 

Dylan O'Brien's GF Rachael Lange Debunks Breakup Rumors With This Photo

Back in January, the model of Elite Model Management NYC landed in hot water after fans found her old anti-Taylor Swift and racist as well as transphobic Twitter posts.

AceShowbiz - Dylan O'Brien and his girlfriend Rachael Lange are still going strong. "The Maze Runner" actor's girlfriend has shut down rumors that they went their separate ways with a new social media post.

On Wednesday, March 22, the 25-year-old model turned to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the 31-year-old actor's dog named Tony. In the picture, she could also be seen standing next to her beau.

Though Rachael did not leave any caption, the post definitely speaks volumes as the couple is rarely seen in public following the controversy over her past and insensitive Twitter posts. The SKIMS model came under fire after Dylan seemingly confirmed their relationship in January. Soon after news of their romance broke, fans were quick to take a look at her social media profiles, including her Twitter.

Fans then found some of Rachael's inappropriate old tweets, including some anti-Taylor Swift posts. In 2013, Rachael wrote, "I hate Taylor swift." Then in 2016, she tweeted, "Never date a girl that plays ANY Taylor swift," and, "Taylor swift is a w****e."

Aside from her anti-Taylor tweets, fans noticed some of Rachael's racist, homo/transphobic and pedophilic posts. She often used the word "n***a" in her tweets and in September 2013, she wrote, "I'm literally such a pedophile oh my gosh." In a separate post, she even confessed, "I have various pictures of small black children on my phone."

After facing heavy backlash, Rachael issued an apology. "I would like to wholeheartedly apologize for past tweets of mine. I am mortified and ashamed that they exist; and am truly disgusted that I ever spoke that way," she declared on Twitter, "All I can say is that I hear you all and am sorry for the pain I've caused and contributed to."

"I want to make it abundantly clear that I take full responsibility," Rachael continued. The model of Elite Model Management NYC added, "I was extremely ignorant and while I do not remotely resonate with the things I once said, there is zero justification for my ever having said them." Concluding her message, she wrote, "I understand the significance that my words have and am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused."

