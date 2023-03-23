 

This Is How Taylor Swift's Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn Supports Her During 'Eras Tour'

This Is How Taylor Swift's Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn Supports Her During 'Eras Tour'
Although they won't be spending all time together while the 'Lavender Haze' songstress is on the road, the 'Favourite' actor will be visiting her along the way.

AceShowbiz - Joe Alwyn remains supportive of Taylor Swift as she has embarked on her much-anticipated "The Eras Tour". While their busy schedules will keep them apart most of the time, the British actor will make sure to be there for her whenever he can.

According to a friend of the couple, the country-turned-pop superstar won't have to spend all her time alone on the road. "Joe will travel with her when he can," the friend tells PEOPLE. "They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

As for Taylor herself, she is said to be "thrilled to have kicked off" her ongoing "Eras Tour". The informant shares, "She has rehearsed for months and was ready. She is in amazing shape." The so-called insider adds, "She loves connecting with her fans again."

Taylor kicked off her "Eras Tour" on Friday, March 17 at Arizona's State Farm Stadium. She delivered 44 songs during the epic three-hour set.

"I can't even go into how much I've missed you. I don't know how to process all of this and how it's making me feel right now. [But] let me start by saying you're making me feel fantastic," she told fans as it has been five years since she last toured, during which time she has released three new albums. She added, "I'm trying to tell you I love you and I'm babbling."

During the show in Glendale, Arizona, the 12-time Grammy winner surprised her fans with a magical stage act, which saw her literally diving into the stage. During the musical sequence, she wore a floor-length green ruffled dress and jumped into a square-shaped hole on stage.

Images of the "Anti-Hero" songstress swimming back toward the main stage were shown on the stage before she reappeared in a new purple outfit, climbing her way up a latter to the clouds to sing "Lavender Haze".

The "Lovers" singer will next head to Las Vegas for a two-night show at Allegiant Stadium on March 24 and March 25.

