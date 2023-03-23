Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval Cheated on Ariana Madix Several Times

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

When stopping by 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum claims that Tom's affair with Raquel Leviss isn't the only time he cheated on Ariana.

AceShowbiz - Jax Taylor is exposing former "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval. When stopping by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Jax claimed that Tom's affair with Raquel Leviss wasn't the only time he cheated on Ariana Madix.

In the Wednesday, March 22 episode, host Andy read a fan-submitted question to Jax, asking if he knew whether or not Tom had previous flings. "Yes, 100 percent," Taylor answered with no hesitation.

"I told you I was there," he continued. "Not only in the Miami situation - and that was week one of their relationship by the way - but yeah, there's been other times."

His wife Brittany Cartwright then asked him to elaborate, and the former reality TV star explained, "It doesn't matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it." Jax also stressed that Tom cheated on Ariana, with whom he'd been together for almost a decade, "within the last couple of years."

A source close to Tom, however, suggested that it's impossible for Jax to know much about Tom's private life. The source told Page Six that the bar founder has not discussed any of his relationships with Jax. The insider also added that that they haven't even seen each other in a year.

Prior to this, Jax revealed that he wasn't that surprised when he found out about Tom's affair with Raquel. "My buddy, Jason, texted me, he's like, 'Hey, you were right all along,' " Jax shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I thought he was mad at me. Did I do something wrong? So I texted him, and he's like, 'No, did you see, wake up this morning and read anything, go on any tabloid or whatever?' "

"We had literally just woke up, and I'm looking and I'm like, we both looked at each other and be like, 'Are we reading this? Are you seeing this?' And then it just went all downhill from there," Jax, who left the show in December 2020, added. When asked if he had predicted what had happened, Jax noted, "I mean, I don't wanna say I predicted it, but I predicted it. I mean, I'm just not surprised, I'm just not surprised, I'll just leave it at that."

Brittany added, "I think it's surprising that it was them two for sure. I just thought they were, like, good friends." Jax then continued, "You know, he's done this before and nobody believed me. It's just not his first time."

