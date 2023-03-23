Delilah Belle Hamlin Recalls the First Time She Slid Into Jason Momoa's DMs

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin reveals in a new interview that she wanted the Khal Drogo of 'Game of Thrones' to slide into her DMs.

AceShowbiz - Delilah Belle Hamlin is eyeing Jason Momoa. The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin revealed in a new interview that she wanted the "Aquaman" actor to slide into her DMs.

During her appearance on E! News' "The Rundown", she was asked by host Erin Lim Rhodes if she ever tried to reach out to the "Game of Thrones" alum. To that, Delilah Belle responded, "Oh, I did, it just didn't work."

Elsewhere in the interview, Delilah Belle shared that her favorite spot for dinner dates was Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where she stepped out with Jack Nicholson's son Ray last March. "I didn't pick it," she explained. "It's nice. It's like the beach is right there. What if you want to go frolic after, which I didn't do. But that would be really cute."

Delilah, who just released her debut single "Nothing Lasts Forever" along with the music video, went on to discuss her music. She shared that she's "written other songs [where] the person definitely knows it's about them."

She also revealed that a few of her friends helped her with her music career. "I'm good with friends with Noah Cyrus. I love Noah so much and I sent the song to her and I was like, hey, how's this sounding?" she said. "And she definitely gave me some good input."

Delilah Belle also revealed that she has one goal when it comes to her new song, "Nothing Lasts Forever". "I wanted to be more generalized and I wanted people to be able to relate to it," the star divulged. "I wanted to be open to interpretation, so in what ever sense 'nothing lasts forever' means to that person."

The interview arrived after it was reported that she had a "painful" seizure while filming "Nothing Last Forever" visuals. "On the second day of filming the music video, it was, like, nine hours into the day and I suffered from seizures," she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "We don't really know too much about them yet. Even though it's been years, we're still trying to figure it out. I ended up having a seizure on set."

Noting that the seizure was "scary painful," Delilah claimed that "it was probably one of the worst I've had in a while." Luckily, she "had everyone I loved around me."

