 

Kitty Follows Her Destiny to Korea in First Look at 'To All the Boys' Spin-Off Series

'XO, Kitty' will focus on teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, played once again by Anna Cathcart, as she's trying to follow her destiny to find her own love in South Korea.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Netflix has unveiled the first look at "XO, Kitty", the spin-off series of its popular movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before". The new series will focus on teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, played once again by Anna Cathcart, as she's trying to follow her destiny to find her own love.

Shared on Wednesday, March 22, the first look footage sees Kitty giving a presentation to his dad (John Corbett) and his new partner Trina (Sarayu Rao). "I know when two people are meant for each other. It's a feeling I get. I felt it for Lara Jean and Peter, " she shares, while showing a picture of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centino). "I felt it for you two."

Kitty also believes that she and Dae (Minyeong Choi) are meant to each other. The young girl goes on to say that she's just found out that her late mom went to Korea for boarding school in her junior year of high school. "And grandma told me that she got this super cool scholarship for Koreans living abroad to learn about their culture," Kitty adds.

"So, there I was, trying to make sense of these little piece of mom's life. And then, suddenly, something clicked," she continues. "The school mom went to, the Korean Independent School of Seoul, one of the top international schools in the world, is the same one Dae goes to!"

When her dad claims that it's a "coincidence," Kitty quickly corrects him. "It's more than that, dad. This is fate. I applied to KISS, and I got in! I got the same scholarship as mom!" she says.

"XO, Kitty" will follow Kitty as she embarks on an adventure as a student at Korean Independent School of Seoul to reconnect with Dae, whom she met in Korea in the third and final "To All the Boys" film, "Always and Forever". According to the synopsis, the young Covey soon learns that "relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

Starring on the series are Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, Yunjin Kim, Michael K. Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo and Regan Aliyah. Jenny Han, the author of the book "To All the Boys", will serve as co-showrunner and executive-producer alongside Sascha Rothchild.

Of her character, Anna previously told Tudum, "When I was first cast as Kitty I truly had no idea how much she was going to change my life. I had just turned 14 and at the time I was auditioning for a one-off little romance movie (that I absolutely loved). I was ecstatic, but so unaware of the incredible universe that I was about to enter."

The 10-episode first season is set to premiere on May 18 on Netflix.

