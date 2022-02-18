Delilah Belle Hamlin Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety After Accidental Overdose

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrated her sobriety. The daughter of Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram account to celebrate 6 months of sobriety following an accidental overdose.

On Thursday, February 17, she treated her 1.6 millions followers to a video of her dancing and singing in a yellow sweatsuit. "Hi! I'm six months sober!" so she sang.

Back in November, Delilah revealed she accidentally overdosed from being overprescribed drugs from a doctor. "This is scary to do because I was actually asked not to tell my story by somebody close to me," the model began. "Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. And in no way am I saying I'm an anti-vaxxer because I'm totally not, I just didn't know enough about it -- no one did."

The model then shared that the vaccine caused "an autoimmune response" in her body and she started getting really sick. That led her to get "dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed - I didn't mean to at all - I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol," Delilah claimed. "I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

Delilah later visited a psychiatrist due to severe panic attacks she was having associated with her obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and she said that the doctor "overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day."

"I wasn't like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on it [Xanax] because of how much the doctor had prescribed me," she explained. Fortunately, Delilah found an alternative-to-meds treatment center in Arizona, hoping that it would help her "come down on the Xanax."