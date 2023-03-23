 

Donald Glover Criticized After Comparing Dominique Fishback's Character on 'Swarm' to a Dog

The co-creator of the seven-part Prime Video series is heavily criticized on social media after he likened the 32-year-old actress' character to an 'animal.'

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover has landed in hot water over his comment about "Swarm" star Dominique Fishback. The co-creator of the series has been heavily criticized after comparing Dominique's character to an animal.

On Tuesday, March 21, the 39-year-old actor/screenwriter made comments about the 32-year-old actress during an interview with Vulture. "I kept telling her, 'You're not regular people. You don't have to find the humanity in your character. That's the audience's job,' " he told the outlet.

In the limited series, Dominique plays Dre, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star and allows her fandom to make her violent. "She really was lost a lot of the time," Donald said about Dominique and added that he told her to "think of [her role] more like an animal and less like a person." He stated that he does not feel Dre is "that layered" and rather, he "wanted her performance to be brutal" because "it's a raw thing." He added, "It reminds me of how I have a fear with dogs because I'm like, 'You're not looking at me in the eye, I don't know what you're capable of.' "

Following his remark, fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media. "Watching the trailer already gave me a weird feeling that made me hesitant and then when I realised DG was one of the creators it made sense," one user wrote, "And then reading this….pheeeew that man is absolute dogs**t and the more he gets praised the more unapologetic he will be."

"I don't wanna watch the rest of swarm after seeing what donald glover said in that interview like jesus christ," another person tweeted. One user in particular raised the issue of Dre coming off as autistic and how that can be harmful to those who deal with the disorder, writing, "What donald glover said about dre makes me even sadder cuz she's autistic coded asff and im tired of being seen like a creepy animal."

The seven-part series, which arrived on Prime Video on Friday, March 17, stars Dominique as Dre, a tormented young woman whose obsession with pop star Ni'Jah takes a violent turn. The show, which explores the dark side of stan culture, features a star-studded cast including singers Billie Eilish and Chloe Bailey, "Snowfall" star Damson Idris and actor Rickey Thompson.

