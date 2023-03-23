 

Gisele Bundchen on 'Great' Yet 'Challenging' Relationship With Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com
Celebrity

The Brazilian supermodel admits in a new bombshell interview that she has 'to go through the roller coaster' to 'overcome' 'sticky points' in her relationship with her ex-husband's ex-girlfriend.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is opening up about her relationship with Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. In a new bombshell interview, the Brazilian supermodel talked about the "great" yet "challenging" relationship with the "John Wick" actress.

The 42-year-old mom of two spoke candidly about co-parenting with Bridget, the mother of her ex-husband's eldest son Jack, in her April 2023 Vanity Fair cover story published on Wednesday, March 22. "I have a great relationship with her," she said of the actress before noting that "everything in life comes with work."

"You have to go through the roller coaster," Gisele went on adding. The former Victoria's Secret Angel then noted, "You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

Gisele further shared that Bridget's "goal was always, 'How can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?' " She continued, "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?' "

"We're not playing against each other. We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it," Gisele pointed out. Although the cover model and the "Sex and the City" alum have a "great relationship" today, that wasn't always the case.

In fact, the model didn't meet Tom's ex-girlfriend for more than a year after Jack was born. "Love conquers all," she said of the experience, "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that. Nothing is worth fighting [over]."

Jack, now 15, was born a few months after Gisele and Tom began dating, which Gisele described as "a challenging situation for all of us." Gisele told the magazine, "When I met Tom, I was 26 years old, and I wanted a family. I felt so ready."

However, embracing Jack as her "bonus child" in 2007 accelerated Gisele and the former NFL star's plans for having kids of their own. "Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed, and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom," she shared.

"I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love," the Brazil native added of her stepson.

Gisele and Tom then welcomed two kids, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, during their 13-year marriage, which came to an end in 2022. Sources previously claimed that Gisele had been having marital issues with the seven-time Super Bowl champ because he was too focused on his career and she was the one "always been the one with the kids."

