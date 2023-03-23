Saliva in 'Complete Shock' Over Guitarist Wayne Swinny's Death After Brain Hemorrhage

Instagram Celebrity

The rock band's lead singer Bobby Amaru says his heart 'aches' for Wayne's family after the guitarist passed away on Wednesday, March 22, hours after he's admitted to the hospital due to the medical emergency.

Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saliva's guitarist Wayne Swinny has sadly passed away after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He died on Wednesday afternoon, March 22, just hours after he was rushed to the hospital due to the medical emergency.

In a statement posted on the band's official Facebook page, a rep for the group said, "It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva. Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while on tour."

"Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him," the statement continued, before concluding, "We love you Wayne." He was 59 years old and is survived by his daughter Nikki.

Following his bandmate's death, Saliva's lead singer Bobby Amaru has released a statement which read, "I'm not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne's family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much."

"He was a guitar hero onstage with all the rock 'n' roll swag that most guitar players dream of," Bobby remembered his late bandmate. "Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I'm grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage."

He continued, "He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a f**king blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God Bless you Wayne. I know we'll meet again!!"

Tracy Veal, who is in a relationship with longtime Saliva drummer Paul Crosby, took to her Facebook page to send her condolences, "Our family along with our SALIVA family's hearts are completely broken right now. To know Wayne Swinny was to love him and that we all did so very very much."

"We ask that you all please give us time to process this and some space so we can mourn this loss with our family right now," she added. "Please no more phone calls. Us along with our kids who loved their Uncle WayWay are trying to accept this right now."

Also mourning Wayne's death is the wife of Saliva's former lead singer, Josey Scott. She posted on social media, "We are in complete shock and heartbreak over the death of our brother Wayne Swinny. Josey referred to him as his 'musical soulmate' you wouldn't have found a guy with a better sense of humor than Wayne. Please be in prayer for his family and all of his brothers in the music industry. This is a huge loss."

On Tuesday, Saliva revealed that Wayne was in the ICU due to the medical emergency. "Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called," the band informed their fans, hours before the guitarist's passing. "He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news."

Wayne was one of the founding members of rock band Saliva, along with Josey in vocals, drummer Todd Poole and bassist Dave Novotny. The band was formed in Memphis in 1996 and released their self-titled debut album in 1997.

